My Lady Jane getting cancelled is a huge disappointment, here's why Prime Video should reconsider bringing it back
Romance? Check. Enemies to lovers? Check. Plot driven story with fantastical elements? Check. A strong female lead? Check. An epic Princess Bride moment? Check. Literally, My Lady Jane checks all the boxes in what could make a show a great production and one enjoyable for viewers. So I can't understand why Prime Video has decided to cancel this exceptional series. It's a huge disappointment.
On Aug. 16, 2024, the upsetting news came out that the streamer cancelled the fantasy drama after just one season. And according to Deadline, the decision seems to have come due to low viewership numbers. As the news outlet reports, My Lady Jane was not able to crack into Nielsen’s Top 10 weekly streaming rankings for originals.
And this is very surprising since if you search up reviews for the show, it has so many great ones - my own review included. Plus, it did garner a pretty good fanbase since its release, as well as good ratings in terms of creativity and storytelling. It isn't just about numbers, but unfortunately that's what studios focus on.
I'm just so disappointed because right now it's hard to find a show that's unique and different. All these streamers are mostly doing reboots, sequels, revivals, etc. My Lady Jane is an exceptional series that really stands out. Even though it's a show that's taken a well-known story and reimagined it, it's been done in such a unique and fun way that's still original. The characters that are supposed to be funny are hilarious, the two leads - Emily Bader and Edward Bluemel - have insane onscreen chemistry, and you're just rooting for their characters the whole time for sure.
Plus with the way season 1 ended, there's plenty of space for the story to continue in a My Lady Jane season 2. Mary still holds the throne and is a tyrant, Jane and Guildford have escaped but not found a cure for his Ethian form, King Edward is still in hiding, and many other characters have been revealed to have secrets. This show definitely became a favorite of mine this year, and I really do hope that Prime Video reverses its decision. Though I know that this is very unlikely and it's rare for studios to do so.
But still, I'm going to hold onto some hope just like fellow fans are on X (Twitter). A group of passionate fans have started a campaign, #SaveLadyJane, to try get the series back. If you want my honest opinion, I unfortunately don't think this is going to do much even though My Lady Jane really deserves to be saved. But, hey. It's worth a shot. I'll definitely be supporting in any way I can.
All eight episodes of My Lady Jane are streaming on Prime Video.