6 Netflix shows that definitely won't be back in 2025
By Bryce Olin
By now, you probably know that Netflix has an incredible lineup of new shows coming in 2025. Unfortunately, that also means that there will be a few big, popular Netflix shows not coming in 2025. Instead, those shows will be bumped to 2026.
Normally, this list of Netflix shows that won't be returning in a new year is a lot longer. Because of some of the production pipeline issues, this year was a bit of a quiet year by Netflix standards. In 2025, there are so many big, hit Netflix shows returning for new seasons, so there will be a lot more new shows than in a normal year. We're talking about new seasons of Stranger Things, Wednesday, Squid Game, Ginny and Georgia, and many more!
On top of that, there are so many Netflix shows that are either filming right now or start filming in early 2025. It's too early to say if we'll see those shows at the very end of 2025 or if we'll be waiting until 2026 to see the new seasons. Some of these include Avatar: The Last Airbender, Virgin River season 7, and many more. In theory, there's enough time to have the shows ready to go by the end of next year, but the reality is that Netflix, with so many big shows coming in 2025, is going to bump or hold those other shows until 2026.
I just want to mention that before we get to the list of Netflix shows that won't be back in 2025 started with Bridgerton!
Bridgerton
Bridgerton season 3 premiered on Netflix in the spring of 2024. The new season was a massive hit, even bigger than the second season, though not quite as big as Bridgerton season 1. Bridgerton season 4 is already in the works and has been for some time. We know who the new season will be about: Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie (Yerin Ha). And, unfortunately, we also know that Bridgerton season 4 will not be on Netflix until 2026.
Bridgerton season 4 is already filming. Production started in September 2024, but it's basically already been confirmed that we're in for a two-year wait between season 3 and season 4. Jess Brownell has mentioned that they're trying to work faster, but the series is on a "two-year pace," according to Forbes.
At the earliest, we'll see Bridgerton season 4 on Netflix sometime in early 2026. It might even be longer than that.
Outer Banks
Outer Banks is the Netflix show that I'll miss most in 2025! After skipping 2022, we've seen new seasons of Outer Banks in back-to-back years for the first time since 2021. Unfortunately, it looks rather bleak for Outer Banks season 5, which is the final season of the series, to be released on Netflix in 2025.
According to reports, Outer Banks season 5 is already in the works, but they won't start filming the final season until at least the spring of 2025. Even if production takes three or four months, and it'll probably take longer than that, there's just not enough time to get the season finished and promoted before its release on Netflix.
Even if Netflix could have Outer Banks season 5 ready to go by the end of the year, Netflix will take its time with Outer Banks season 5. There's no reason to rush the final season. We know Netflix has an absolutely stacked lineup coming next year. It makes way more sense to wait on Outer Banks season 5, even though it pains me to say that.
3 Body Problem
3 Body Problem was one of the most popular sci-fi Netflix shows of all time. It premiered on the streamer on March 21, 2024, and it was quickly renewed for season 2 and season 3.
Unfortunately, we haven't heard many updates since the renewal news. Obviously, it's great news that 3 Body Problem is continuing, but there's no way that the series will premiere next year if production has not started by now. And, as far as we could tell, it doesn't appear that the new season is filming yet.
Even if 3 Body Problem was ready to go by the end of the year, there's just no way that Netflix is rolling this one out during such a stacked year of new releases. It's coming in 2026, for sure.
The Gentlemen
The Gentlemen is another show that seemed like it could be ready for a 2025 release. The first season of the Netflix original series starring Theo James premiered on March 7. Netflix renewed the series for a second season months later and after some confusing reports about the show's future. Unfortunately, it's another show that definitely won't be back in 2025.
Like many of the shows on this list, production needed to get rolling by the end of 2024 to expect a 2025 premiere. That's not happening with The Gentlemen. Production has been confirmed to begin in 2025. There have been some reports and listings in Production Weekly that make it seem like production on season 2 could begin in early 2025, which is great news. It's still not good enough to change our prediction that The Gentlemen season 2 is coming to Netflix in 2026.
The Gentlemen season 2 should be one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2026. Expect an early release date for that one, just not in 2025.
Black Doves
Black Doves is another Netflix original series that shouldn't be back in 2025. The first season just premiered on Dec. 5, but it's one of the rare instances where Netflix ordered another season before the series premiered. Will the early season 2 renewal mean that we'll see Black Doves season 2 sooner? Probably, but it probably won't be in 2025.
The Black Doves season 1 ending definitely sets up season 2. We know it's happening, but it doesn't sound like Black Doves season 2 has even started filming yet. That's an issue for a show with this late premiere and renewal. Is it a nail-in-the-coffin on season 2 premiering in 2025? Not entirely.
There is one thing working for Black Doves season 2 and a 2025 release date. It's a relatively shorter series than some of Netflix's shows. The first season is only six episodes. The second season will likely be six episodes, too. I'm still not confident that Black Doves season 2 could be ready for a 2025 release. There's no timeline for production, not one announced publicly anyway. But, timing-wise, there is enough for Netflix to have Black Doves season 2 ready by next Christmas, but production would have to begin right now to make that happen.
So, it's much more likely that Black Doves season 2 is coming in 2026.
Emily in Paris
Last but not least, Emily in Paris is the final Netflix show that shouldn't be returning in 2025. It's definitely the most likely series on this list to be released in 2025, so it's possible. Some of the others have basically no chance. Emily in Paris is going to come down to some decision-making.
According to reports, Emily in Paris season 5 starts filming in early May 2025. This show has a relatively quicker production timeline compared to some of the other shows. The creative team and crew do a good job of turning this season around quickly. But, if production starts in May, we should see filming wrap by September or October at the latest. If that happens, there are still a few months left that we could, in theory, see Emily in Paris season 5 premiere.
I don't think that will happen, though. As mentioned, there are so many big Netflix shows coming in 2025. And, while Emily in Paris could be part of that group, Netflix would not have many big shows coming in 2026 if they drop everything that's done filming next year within the year.
Because we don't know that Emily in Paris season 5 will be ready for release (it'll be close!) in 2025 and the fact that Netflix has so many big shows scheduled for 2025, it makes so much more sense to push this one to 2026. And, that's a bummer before season 4 was so good!
Listen, I will not be mad if Emily in Paris or any of these shows come out in 2025, but it's just not going to happen.
Stay tuned for more Netflix shows to watch in 2025! Remember, we're getting new seasons of Stranger Things, Wednesday, Squid Game, The Night Agent, You, Ginny and Georgia, The Witcher, and many more!