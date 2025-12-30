6 shows coming in early 2026 we can’t wait to watch

If you’ve been waiting for your favorite shows to return, you’re in good company. This January and February will be full of them! Now, the challenge is to schedule your evenings just right so that you stay up-to-date with all the latest episodes.

When the hustle and bustle of the holiday season inevitably come to an end, you’re going to look forward to the return of routine and at least a few evenings a week when you can get cozy with your favorite beverage and people to unwind from your busy days. For fans who like a little bit of everything, here is a schedule of what’s coming soon.

PARADISE - “First Look” (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) STERLING K. BROWN

1. Paradise season 2

Paradise shocked the nation in January 2025 with a unique take on the dystopian thriller and political drama genres. The fate of the world rests in the hands of the POTUS, played by James Marsden, though that fate is tested when the president is killed early on in the season.

The dangers that were once hidden by the government are now exposed for all survivors of the apocalypse to see. What’s even worse is the threat of what lies above the surface—will abandoned survivors threaten the utopia known as Paradise? Sterling K. Brown returns as Agent Xavier Collins on February 23rd on Hulu.

TELL ME LIES - Season 3 - “First Look” - (Disney/Ian Watson) GRACE VAN PATTEN, JACKSON WHITE

2. Tell Me Lies season 3

After the recent release of the official trailer, fans are let in on a little secret: Tell Me Lies returns with a BIG apology. Is anyone else left wondering, who is Lucy apologizing to? Will all of her secrets come out, and will Steven allow her to incriminate him as well?

What was once a toxic love connection is now a web of dangerous secrets, betrayals, and unresolved hurt. The guilt is weighing on Lucy, but her honesty is sure to bring even more drama (hopefully some honesty from other characters!). Tune in for the Hulu premiere on January 13. We’ll be holding our breath until then!

Bridgerton. (L to R) Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in episode 401 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

3. Bridgerton season 4

The long-awaited period drama returns to Netflix on January 29 with the first part of the latest season. This season’s romance will focus on the second Bridgerton son, Benedict. The masquerade theme will make viewers reminisce about A Cinderella Story, but fans will have to tune in to see if Benedict gets his ‘happily ever after’.

WILL TRENT - “….Speaking of Sharks” (Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.) RAMÓN RODRIGUEZ

4. Will Trent season 4

Will Trent is arguably one of the best crime dramas out there. It’s easy for viewers to fall in love with each of the characters, and the investigations always feel very realistic. Plus, I’m a little biased, being a Georgian. The past three seasons have taken fans through an emotional whirlwind when it comes to the on-again, off-again relationship between Angie and Will.

The end of season 2 definitely felt like the end of any possible romance between them (seeing as they also spent the entire third season seeing other people), but anything is possible. Two thumbs up to this show for action, romance, and suspense! Fans can watch the season 4 premiere just after the New Year, on January 6th, on ABC and next day on Hulu.

AMERICAN IDOL Ð Ò817 (Disney Night #1)Ó - ÒDisney NightÓ celebrates MotherÕs Day with special guest Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Top 7 travel to Disneyland Resort and light up the stage with Disney classics as America votes live for the five moving forward in the competition. SUNDAY, MAY 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT/7:00-9:01 p.m. CDT/6:00-8:01 p.m. MDT/5:00-7:01 p.m. PDT), on ABC. (Disney/Christopher Willard) LIONEL RICHIE, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, LUKE BRYAN

5. American Idol season 24

American Idol: the show that has been producing pop, country, gospel, and R&B icons since 2002. Stars like Jordin Sparks, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson all had their origins as young competitors in this intense singing competition. Some of them have even returned to help coach new talent, and Underwood will return as a judge for her second season, along with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Many fans start off being entertained by the auditions, but then we stay for the rare and raw talent that comes on the show. We get invested in the competitor backstories and find the person we want to root for to win it all. The search for the next American Idol begins on January 26. It will air on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

Peter Claffey in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms - Credit: Steffan Hill/HBO

6. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Winter is coming… and this winter, Game of Thrones fans will finally get the series prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The show is based on the book series,Tales of Dunk and Egg by George R. R. Martin. The show will star Peter Claffey (Vikings: Valhalla) and Finn Bennett (Black Doves). Join the journey through Westeros on January 18 on HBO Max.

Though there are bound to be more release date announcements for our favorite shows, we certainly have enough to watch to get us to spring!