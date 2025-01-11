7 Netflix shows you probably missed in 2024

While there are a bunch of good Netflix shows coming in 2025, there were also a lot of good Netflix shows that were overlooked last year. We shared a list of the seven best Netflix shows you might have missed in 2024.

Overall, 2024 was a challenging year for new TV and film. Because Netflix and the other studios were unable to make a deal with the actors' and writers' unions, TV production was delayed for the majority of 2023. So, in 2024, there simply were fewer shows than fans were expecting. And yet, there were still several underrated series fans needed to watch. Well, now, it's time to get caught up before Netflix starts dropping even more big shows in 2025.

For some reason, Adeel Akhtar stars in three of the seven Netflix shows I picked. That was not intentional, but my guy is an incredible actor! Everything he's in is good!

Let's get the list started with one of the biggest Netflix shows of 2024, Fool Me Once!

Fool Me Once

Release Date: Jan. 1, 2024

Seasons: 1

Creator: Danny Brocklehurst, Charlotte Coben, Yemi Oyefuwa, Nina Metivier, and Tom Farrelly

Cast: Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar, Dino Fetscher, Emmett J. Scanlan, Joanna Lumley, and more

Where to watch: Netflix

Fool Me Once is the most successful of the Harlan Coben Netflix shows, and it premiered on New Year's Day 2024. One year later, Netflix just added Missing You, the new series based on another one of Coben's books. With many fans streaming Missing You, it seemed like a good time to remind viewers of Fool Me Once.

Even though Fool Me Once is on the all-time Netflix Top 10, I still feel like there are a lot of Netflix viewers who missed this series. With holiday releases, it's always hit or miss for Netflix. The beginning of the year is generally a tough time for a lot of people, so it's always great to circle back on some of these shows.

Fool Me Once tells the story of Maya (Michelle Keegan), a mother who is pulled into a significant mystery when she spots her husband, Joe (Richard Armitage), who was murdered, on her nanny cam. Maya tries to get to the bottom of the mystery while also trying to figure out who killed her sister, as well.

Bodkin

Bodkin. (L to R) Will Forte as Gilbert Power, Siobhán Cullen as Dove, Robyn Cara as Emmy Sizergh in episode 104 of Bodkin. Cr. Enda Bowe/Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

Release Date: May 9, 2024

Seasons: 1

Creator: Jez Scharf

Cast: Will Forte, Robyn Cara, Siobhán Cullen, David Wilmot, Chris Walley, Ger Kell y, Pom Boyd, and more

Where to watch: Netflix

Bodkin is one of my favorite shows of the year, and this show definitely didn't get the love from fans it deserved. The dark comedy series is a play and commentary on the exploitative true crime genre. In the series, Will Forte stars as Gilbert, a true crime podcaster who travels to a small Irish village, Bodkin, to dig up old secrets regarding three people who vanished on the night of the Samhain decades earlier. The locals don't want him there, and it gets weird!

Bodkin is an interesting series, and it features some exceptional performances from Forte, Robyn Cara, and Siobhán Cullen, who form the team trying to get to the bottom of the town's dark secrets. Most importantly, I feel like Bodkin has something to say, something important to say, and I think everyone should enjoy this series and dwell on its message for a bit. We'd all be better for it!

Supacell

Supacell - Credit: Netflix | Netflix

Release Date: June 27, 2024

Seasons: 1

Creator: Rapman

Cast: Tosin Cole, Calvin Demba, Ghetts, Josh Tedeku, Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Adelayo Adebayo, Eddie Marsan, Sian Brooke, and more

Where to watch: Netflix

Supacell is one of the most underrated Netflix shows of 2024! The series was one of the best British shows released this summer, but I still don't feel like enough viewers tuned in for the show's first season.

Created by Rapman, Supacell is a superhero series that tells the story of five South Londoners who must join forces to stop a mysterious organization after one of the people with powers, Michael (Tosin Cole), visits the future.

Supacell is a must-watch for fans of superhero shows and movies. This is one of my favorite shows of 2024, and I can't wait for fans to see Supacell season 2. Unfortunately, we have no updates on when that will happen, but season 2 is in the works.

Sweet Tooth

Sweet Tooth. (L to R) Adeel Akhtar as Singh, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Christian Convery as Gus, Stefania LaVie Owen as Becky, Nonso Anozie as Jepperd in episode 303 of Sweet Tooth. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

Release Date: June 4, 2021

Seasons: 3

Creator: Jim Mickle

Cast: Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Stefania LaVie Owen, Amy Seimetz, Adeel Akhtar, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani, Kelly Marie Tran, James Brolin, Rosalind Chao, Will Forte, and more

Where to watch: Netflix

Sweet Tooth is one of the few Netflix shows we said goodbye to in 2024. The third and final season of the series premiered on Netflix on June 6, 2024, almost exactly three years after the series premiered on Netflix.

In Sweet Tooth season 3, Gus (Christian Convery) and the gang try to make it to Alaska to stop the pandemic and find a cure for the Sick that devastated humanity. And, the third season is so good! Like, I don't know if you can end a series in a more perfect way than Sweet Tooth. It's as good of an ending as I've ever seen. I don't think there's anyone who could possibly be upset with how this series ended.

With everything going on in the world, Sweet Tooth, a show about empathy for those who might seem a little different than you on the surface, is an incredibly timely series. If you haven't seen it yet, 2024 is the year to change that.

Territory

Territory. (L to R) Robert Taylor as Colin Lawson, Sam Corlett as Marshall Lawson in Territory. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

Release Date: Oct. 24, 2024

Seasons: 1

Creator: Ben Davies and Timothy Lee

Cast: Anna Torv, Sam Corlett, Michael Dorman, Robert Taylor, Jake Ryan, Philippa Northeast, Sara Wiseman, and more

Where to watch: Netflix

Is anyone up for Australian Yellowstone? That's basically what Territory is. In some ways, Territory might even be better than the series, although Yellowstone is probably the best of Taylor Sheridan's shows.

Territory premiered on Netflix in the fall of 2024, and it never really reached the level of popularity I was expecting. Sam Corlett, who also starred in Vikings: Valhalla, is one of the stars of this show, and it's definitely good.

The series tells the story of the Lawson family, the owners of a huge cattle ranch, who become targets of various sharks when there's a little blood in the water. Again, it's very similar to Yellowstone in its premise, but it's definitely a bit of a different kind of Western.

We're still waiting to find out if Territory season 2 is happening or not. The more fans who watch, the more likely this show is to be renewed.

The Diplomat

The Diplomat. (L to R) Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler in episode 202 of The Diplomat. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024 | Netflix

Release Date: April 20, 2023

Seasons: 2

Creator: Debora Cahn

Cast: Keri Russell, David Gyasi, Rufus Sewell, Ali Ahn, Ato Essandoh, Allison Janney, Michael McKean, Rory Kinnear, and more

Where to watch: Netflix

The Diplomat season 2 arrived on Netflix at a weird time, and I worry that some would-be viewers totally missed the new season of the hit series starring Keri Russell. Netflix released the new season on Halloween, so yeah, I don't think a lot of fans tuned in on the premiere date. The new season of the political thriller also premiered the week before the 2024 US Presidential Election, which is basically all anyone was talking about at that time, too, so I do feel that this one got pushed to the side a little bit.

The Diplomat season 2 is a fantastic season of TV. It builds on the first season, and it spins this story about Ambassador Kate Wyler (Russell) and her role in the investigation into the bombing of a UK naval vessel in a totally new direction. It's fantastic! In season 2, Kate learns that the UK government might have been responsible for the attack, and she works hard to get to the truth.

The good news is that we don't have to wait too long for The Diplomat season 3! There's a very good chance we'll see the new season sometime later this year on Netflix. So, this is a great time to catch up!

Black Doves

Keira Knightley as Helen Webb in Black Doves - Credit: Netflix | Netflix

Release Date: Dec. 5, 2024

Seasons: 1

Creator: Joe Barton

Cast: Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Andrew Buchan, Sarah Lancashire, Andrew Koji, Omari Douglas, Isabella Wei, William Hope, Adeel Akhtar, Luther Ford, Finn Bennett, Ella Lily Hyland, Gabrielle Creevy, Kathryn Hunter, and more

Where to watch: Netflix

Black Doves is an incredible new Netflix spy series from Joe Barton starring Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw as Helen Webb and Sam. Helen is a spy for an organization, Black Doves, and Sam is her old partner for getting her out of jams. When Helen's lover, Jason (Andrew Koji) is killed in connection with the death of the Chinese Ambassador in London, Helen and Sam are pulled into a complicated mystery with dire consequences.

Black Doves is one of my favorite Netflix shows of the year. It's actually a Christmas series, and because it premiered so late in the year around a busy time for people traveling and celebrating the holidays, I don't think Black Doves has quite reached its peak yet. There are still a lot of people who would enjoy this great new Netflix show. If you're a fan of The Night Agent, The Day of the Jackal, and other popular spy/assassin shows like those, you're going to love Black Doves.

And, Black Doves is already coming back for season 2 on Netflix! In fact, the streamer renewed the series for season 2 prior to the season 1 premiere. Luckily, it's a hit!

That's the list of good Netflix shows you missed last year! Stay tuned for more great shows coming in 2025.