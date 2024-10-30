7 shows on Netflix in November 2024 you cannot miss
Another month is here, and that means it’s time to find something new to watch. Well, Netflix has us covered with some excellent releases. There are seven you cannot afford to miss.
Now you just have to decide what type of show you want to watch. There are murder mysteries, action dramas, reality shows, and more. There’s even something for all ages in the family. Yes, there is even something for the younger viewers out there.
This list is in release date order. After all, how can you compare reality TV to animated shows?
The Later Daters
The Obamas have gotten into the reality show world, and they’re bringing us a reality dating show to watch. The Later Daters follows six golden singles who are looking for another chance at love. They have to navigate the world of dating in today’s world—something that even 30-somethings can struggle with if they get out of a 10-year relationship.
This is more than just another Love Is Blind but for older people. It includes Logan Ury, a Harvard-trained behavioral scientist who will work as an on-air expert throughout the series. There is something to learn in this series.
The Later Daters doesn’t have a set release date in November as of yet, but it will arrive this month.
Barbie Mysteries
Do you have kids who love the Barbie animated series? Well, it’s time for them to follow her in a new adventure. Barbie “Brooklyn” Roberts and Barbie “Malibu” Roberts will head out to the English countryside to visit Lady Carson, Ken’s aunt. Their vacation is disrupted when prized jumping horses are stolen.
Of course, the Barbies cannot let people get away with this. They decide to spend their vacation getting into the horseback mystery. This eight-episode series brings viewers a new animation style for the characters, and it could certainly be something to get some of the slightly older kids into mystery dramas.
Barbie Mysteries arrives on Netflix on Friday, Nov. 1.
Outer Banks season 4 Part 2
Are you ready to continue the Pogue Life? Well, you can with the next set of Outer Banks episodes. Another five episodes arrive to continue the current storyline. In the first set of episodes, the Pogues decided to take the adventure of finding Blackbeard’s treasure. They need it if they want to keep Poguelandia for themselves. However, as usual, there are others who want that treasure.
The next set of episodes will deal with the big reveal that JJ isn’t a Pogue by blood. He was born a Kook, and he is the heir to the Genrette estate. How will the rest of the Pogue deal with that revelation?
Outer Banks season 4 Part 2 arrives on Netflix on Thursday, Nov. 7.
A.P. Bio
Did you love A.P. Bio when it was on broadcast? Well, it’s finally heading to Netflix, and you will not want to miss out. All four seasons are dropping at once.
The series follows a disgraced Harvard professor, who has to return home and teach in his hometown. Of course, everyone has heard about what happened, but that doesn’t mean he can’t teach! Only, he doesn’t want to teach biology. He wants to get his students to help him get his dream job back!.
All four seasons of A.P. Bio will be added on Friday, Nov. 15.
Cobra Kai season 6, part 2
Are you ready to see how Cobra Kai comes to an end? We’re getting so much closer with the November drop. The second half of the final season arrives, and it’s going to pick up where part 1 left us.
Tory went through one hell of a journey in the first half of the season. She looked to be on the right side of the fight just as her mother died. Now she has turned her back on Miyagi-Do again and has joined Kreese’s side to get into the big tournament in Barcelona. What will happen? Will Tory realize that she shouldn’t trust Kreese, and will Miyagi-Do prove that good is better than evil?
Cobra Kai season 6, part 2 is available on Friday, Nov. 15.
A Man on the Inside
Would you like a comedy? How about one that involves an elderly man who goes undercover at a nursing home? It’s setting up for a world of laughs, and A Man on the Inside is the show to watch.
The series is based on a Chilean documentary called The Mole Agent. That told the story of Sergio, who was hired by a PI to go undercover in a nursing home to see if the PI’s mother had been mistreated by the staff or not. Of course, while undercover, the man formed relationships with the residents to learn their secrets. Ted Danson plays the lead in A Man on the Inside.
The series comes to Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 22.
Is It Cake? Holiday
Sometimes, you just need something that means you don’t need to think. You also want something that is pure entertainment and awe. Well, Is It Cake? offers that, and we’re getting a holiday special.
Like with the original series, Is It Cake? Holiday will see a group of bakers have to figure out which holiday-themed item is cake. They will then need to recreate cakes to help fool other bakers into thinking it’s the real deal if they want to win the big prize.
Is It Cake? Holiday drops on Thursday, Nov. 28.