Who are JJ's parents? Outer Banks season 4 twist explained
Fellow Outer Banks fans, how are we doing after watching the first five episodes of Outer Banks season 4? If you're already reading this, that means you binge-watched part 1, and I really can't blame you. We've been waiting so long for the return of the thrilling Netflix series, and now it's finally back. And it brought with it some big surprises. SPOILERS FROM EPISODES 1-5 BELOW.
The major cliffhanger Outer Banks season 4 episode 5, "Albatross" left us with is the fact that JJ grew up with parents who aren't really his biological parents. That's right. His lineage was revealed in the final moments of the episode by his dad, Luke. JJ's biological parents are Larissa Genrette and Charles Groff. This makes Wes Genrette, who hired the Pogues to find the amulet, JJ's grandfather.
It was so surprising and a bit unsurprising at the same time! I didn't see this coming in the storyline initially when we meet the Genrettes at the beginning of the season. However when the stoy kept mentioning Larissa and Charles' baby also dying on the boat, named Albatross, Demp delivering Wes' letter to JJ, and our favorite Pogue finding Luke for answers. I knew where the story was headed and the reveal was coming!
So, yes. If you remember, Wes believes his family has been cursed for the last 300 years and being haunted and killed by Elizabeth's ghost. Elizabeth was Blackbeard's wife. This is because Wes' direct ancestor, Francis Genrette, was the officier who captured Blackbeard and killed the pirate and his wife. And before dying, Elizabeth had asked Francis to give her the amulet gifted by her husband but he refused.
Wes says that his daughter Larissa, who is also Chandler's wife, died on the Albatross because of Elizabeth's ghost just like the rest of the family members have been. And the ghost has already visited him, which means he doesn't have much longer to live. The way to break the curse on the Genrette family they believe is by finding the amulet and giving it back to Elizabeth. And that's why he hires the Pogues to find the treasure.
If you go back to Outer Banks season 4 episode 2 and look at the subtle interactions of Wes and Chandler with JJ, you can tell that they obviously already know who he is. So why would Larissa and Charles send JJ away and say their baby died on the boat with her? That hasn't been explained yet, though I assume it was to protect him from the curse and Elizabeth's ghost.
How the big JJ twist changes everything for the Pogues in Outer Banks season 4
So how is the truth of JJ's parents going to change things for the Pogues now in Outer Banks season 4? Well for starters, JJ is very lovable but he already doesn't have the most stable head on his shoulders. This news is life-changing and very hard for someone to hear and take in. He might act out in some irrational ways.
There's also the fact that his grandfather, Wes, has died. And the only one left from the family is Chandler. And he's working with Hollis and they have some sort of mysterious agenda going on with wanting to develop Goat Island. And wrapping Rafe into it as well. There's still so many questions lingering here.
The Pogues are still very much determined to find treasure, even though Lightner and the Captain have been one step ahead of them so far. Though perhaps now that JJ knows the truth and the curse could potentially be true, he'll be even more determined to break it. Because what if Elizabeth's ghost, assuming it is actually real, finds out and JJ becomes her next target? After all, he's the last remaining Genrette right now. This will set JJ on a personal treasure hunt path, and you know his friends will be there along the way to support him.
I'm very curious to see what comes next and how all of these elements that were introduced in part 1 will play out and connect in Outer Banks season 4 part 2. There's going to be a lot for JJ to unpack here, and Luke still has some more explaining to do. It's crazy to think that instead of growing up the way he did and with an abusive father, JJ could have actually grown up with wealth and probably loving parents. Everyone has all nice things to say about Larissa. JJ a Kook? It's hard to think about!
Outer Banks season 4 part 2 premieres Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 on Netflix. Be sure to check out all of our recaps and reviews of the first half of the season as well!