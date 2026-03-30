7 shows you definitely missed in March 2026

March is coming to an end, and there were a few shows in the month that may have been overlooked by fans!

March had a score of big shows coming to streaming and cable, such as The Madison, Marshals, and the return of hits like One Piece and Virgin River. That’s without bringing up the Oscars and March Madness. So it’s no surprise the month also had a couple of shows premiering that may have fallen under viewers' radar.

Thankfully, there’s time to catch up as they boast great actors, compelling storylines and more. So if you haven’t binged enough, here are seven shows from March you missed that you should watch now!

VLADIMIR. Rachel Weisz as M in Episode 103 of Vladimir. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Vladimir

Where to watch: Netflix

With the star power of Oscar-winner Rachel Weisz, Vladimir fit well into Netflix’s “guilty pleasure” niche. Weisz’s turn as an unnamed professor who grows an unhealthy attachment to a handsome man had some crazy turns yet was grounded by Weisz’s outstanding performance. Her talking to the camera added to the offbeat mood even as the show got wilder.

It wasn’t a series to take seriously, and that was the point. While the love scenes were quite steamy, it addressed issues of sexuality and abuse and still boasted melodramatic twists to keep you interested. It was a short binge and deserved more eyes on it, with Weisz proving she’s as captivating on the small screen as in movies.

Deadloch season 2 - Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

Deadloch

Where to watch: Prime Video

Deadloch is both the most overlooked crime drama on TV and the most underrated comedy. The Australian series returned for its second season on Prime Video, and it was even wilder and more hilarious than the first. Kate Box and Madeleine Sami retain an unbelievable chemistry as the mismatched cops whose vacation to a sunny part of Australia lands them in a murder investigation involving crocodiles, corrupt cops, and more.

Unlike other shows, the series doesn’t drag things out with only six episodes, yet it works. The mystery itself is well-written to keep you guessing. The real reason to watch is the insane antics of the lead detectives, their outrageous dialogue, and providing more pure laughs than most comedy series for a fine show.

Sunny Nights

Where to watch: Hulu

Another Australian-set series, Sunny Nights shines thanks to the casting of comedy masters Will Forte and D’Arcy Carden as siblings. The Hulu series spotlights the pair as they try to get their spray lotion business off the ground in Sydney. Somehow, a simple night of passion turns into blackmail, murder, and clashing with a ruthless female mobster.

Forte and Carden have a wonderfully believable bond as siblings who can needle each other even as they try to survive this insane plot. There are also fun turns from Rachel House, Jessica De Gouw, and other Aussie actors, and the Sydney setting adds more exotic appeal. Hulu has a knack for underrated crime dramedies, and this is just the thing to watch on a nice night.

Boarders

Where to watch: Tubi

Tubi is usually home to scores of past TV shows, but it is the exclusive place in the U.S. to check out the British comedy Boarders. The third season hit in March, adding to the sharp satire about a group of teenagers attending a posh upper-class school in England. As ever, the show expertly uses themes of bigotry, drug use, and more in often hilarious ways while still making a good point.

The third season kicks it up with a rivalry with an even preppier and more elitist school and a love triangle. It’s sadly the final year for the series, yet that makes it a perfect time to binge on one of the better YA comedies to come out of the U.K. in a long time.

Detective Hole. (L to R) Tobias Santelmann as Harry Hole in Harry Hole Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole

Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix has cornered the streaming market on “Nordic noir” crime shows, which makes it all the more amazing that it’s taken this long for a series based on one of the most popular characters in the entire genre. Tobias Santelmann is perfectly cast as Harry Hole, a bitter, hard-drinking Oslo detective who’s pulled into a case of bank robberies, a serial killer, and corruption.

Fans of the novels will love how the series captures its vibe with a fun touch in that it’s set in a heat wave hitting Oslo rather than the typical winter. Joel Kinnaman is just as excellent as Harry’s former partner, who may be involved in all this. The show has a strong pace and a compelling mystery to do justice to a literary anti-hero that deserves a watch.

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen. Camila Morrone as Rachel Harkin in episode 103 of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen

Where to watch: Netflix

Coming in at the end of March, Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen has the backing of the Duffer Brothers, so Stranger Things fans will likely check it out. Yet the show is just as captivating as a moody, dark horror piece. Rachel (Camila Morrone) and Nicky (Adam DiMarco) are an engaged couple heading to his family’s expansive forest home for the wedding. From a road trip stop with a corpse in the restroom, things start going badly.

Each episode amps up the mystery and tension as Rachel realizes this family isn’t just eccentric; they’re downright sinister, especially Nicky’s mom (Jennifer Jason Leigh). That’s before she uncovers a strange storyline involving ghosts, possible demons, and more. Morrone has a star-making role as the woman putting up with all this before a bloody ending and just the show to watch for a scary time.

American Classic

Where to watch: MGM+

A TV show starring Oscar-winner Kevin Kline deserves a watch all by itself. Yet the MGM+ series American Classic is just as compelling and enjoyable on its own. Kline is perfectly cast as an arrogant Broadway actor whose meltdown with a critic blackballs him from the stage. He relocates to his small hometown and decides to “inspire” the young students with a production of Our Town.

As if Kline isn’t enough, the cast is packed with TV and stage veterans like Laura Linney, Len Cariou, Tony Shalhoub, Jane Alexander, Jessica Hecht, and more. The show is heartfelt, funny, and most of all feels authentic. This is one of Kline’s best performances in years and a comedy that deserves award consideration and could just become a classic.

Stay tuned for more good shows to watch in April!