A Man on the Inside season 2 release date revealed (and so are 3 character returns!)

It's been almost one year since we met the lovably chaotic widower and unexpected amateur detective in A Man on the Inside. The comedy series stars Ted Danson and comes from Parks and Recreation and The Good Place creator Mike Schur, reteaming the duo for another series that's as whip smart as it is heartfelt. There's not much longer to wait for season 2!

Earlier this year, Netflix officially confirmed that A Man on the Inside season 2 would arrive in 2025, which came as a huge sigh of relief for viewers. Some Netflix original series have been known to take upwards of two years in between seasons, but the streaming service isn't putting that kind of wait time on the breakout comedy that earned Danson Golden Globes and SAG Award nominations.

On Aug. 21, Netflix announced the official release date for A Man on the Inside season 2, and it's actually less than one year after season 1. The new season drops on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, which is just one day shy of a full year wait, since season 1 debuted on Nov. 20, 2025. But that's not the only good news. First-look photos also teased the returns of three exciting characters!

A Man on the Inside season 2 confirms three major cast returns

Going into A Man on the Inside season 2, we knew that Ted Danson would be back as Charles and Lilah Richcreek Estrada would also be back as Charles' detective boss Julie. However, since the show will essentially be anthologized with a new case for Charles, it wasn't clear if a few characters whose arcs seemingly wrapped in season 1 would be back.

As confirmed by Netflix's press release and first-look images, A Man on the Inside season 2 sees the returns of Mary Elizabeth Ellis as Charles' daughter Emily, Stephanie Beatriz as Pacific View Retirement home director Didi, and Stephen McKinley Henderson as Charles' friend from the retirement home Calbert (pictured above). That's so exciting!

It's not surprising that Schur found a way to bring back these amazing characters and talented actors, but we really weren't sure if they would appear in the new season. Since season 2 will have a new setting at Wheeler College for Charles' new undercover mission rather than at the retirement home, these three characters (specifically Didi and Calbert) didn't immediately fit in.

We're still curious how these three characters will play into the new mystery, which will find Charles posing as a college professor, a much more natural position for him since he's a retired engineering professor. He's looking into the blackmailing of the college's president Jack Berenger, who's played by new cast member Max Greenfield (from New Girl, The Neighborhood, Running Point, etc.).

In addition to Greenfield, A Man on the Inside welcomes a large number of new cast members for season 2, including Danson's real-life wife and Academy Award winner Mary Steenburgen, Gary Cole, Michaela Conlin, Lisa Gilroy, Madison Hu, Sam Huntington, Jason Mantzoukas, Constance Marie, Linda Park, David Strathairn, and Jill Talley. Expect even more surprise guest stars, too!

Check out a first-look at the new and returning cast members in the photos below!

A Man on the Inside season 2 premieres Thursday, Nov. 20 on Netflix.