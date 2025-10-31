Adults season 2 might be coming sooner than anyone expected

You don't want to mind wipe this one! We finally have exciting news to share about Adults season 2 after months of waiting for FX and Hulu to reveal the fate of the fan-favorite comedy series. On Oct. 30, the cable network and streamer revealed that the gang will be back for season 2! See? I told you that a mind wipe wasn't necessary for this update. It's good news!

The Adults season 2 renewal comes just as we were starting to lose hope. Seriously, the months of silence were starting to wear thin and make us believe that a cancellation was on the horizon. But the renewal news is a wonderful surprise and a deserved one! Adults was by far one of the best new comedy series of the year and the latest to score a second season.

From creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw and executive producer Nick Kroll, Adults first premiered back in May, with the series debuting with two episodes on FX before the full season dropped on Hulu the next day. On the heels of Prime Video's win with Overcompensating, the series became the latest to win over audiences. And we already have an idea of when it will be back!

"ADULTS" -- “The Mail” -- Season 1, Episode 8 — Pictured (L-R): Lucy Freyer as Billie, Jack Innanen as Paul Baker, Amita Rao as Issa, Owen Thiele as Anton, Malik Elassal as Samir | CR: Rafy/FX

Adults season 2 confirmed for release in 2026

While FX and Hulu didn't reveal many details about Adults season 2 in their press release, the network and streamer did share that the new season will premiere in 2026. A month or season wasn't provided, but we should likely expect another late spring drop at the very earliest, though summer or fall 2026 could also be in the cards based on the later than usual renewal announcement. All in all, it's sooner than we might have thought because of that long wait for renewal.

An episode count also hasn't been announced, though it wouldn't be surprising if season 2 followed suit with season 1 and featured only eight episodes. Fingers crossed, we see an increase to 10 episodes, which would be an ideal scenario based on the shocking cliffhanger. Adults might need a bit more space to navigate the tricky love triangle while also giving us the fun episodes we love.

In the season 1 finale, the gang rushes to keep Paul Baker (Jack Innanen) from being deported back to Canada, leading to a green card marriage. When Issa (Amita Rao) backs out, Anton (Owen Thiele) steps in to marry Paul Baker. Back home after the courthouse wedding, the group pushes Anton and Paul Baker to kiss, and they're surprised when there's a palpable connection between them.

The whole cast will be back for season 2, including fellow main cast members Lucy Freyer (who plays Billie) and Malik Elassal (who plays Samir), as they recorded a video to announce the season 2 renewal. Since the first season boasted an incredible group of guest stars, like Charlie Cox and Julia Fox, we can only imagine season 2 will up the ante. (Answer my Sabrina Carpenter wishes, please!)

Even though we know for sure to expect season 2 sometime next year, there's no word yet on when filming will begin. Production took place on season 1 between Oct. 21 and Dec. 3, 2024 in Toronto. While filming could likely commence before the end of the year, there's also a chance it won't begin until early 2026. We'll be sure to keep fans updated as soon as more news arrives!

Watch all episodes of Adults season 1 on Hulu right now!