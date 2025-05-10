Landman season 2 from Taylor Sheridan lands exciting release window

Taylor Sheridan continues to expand his portfolio in general, as well as with Paramount+ in particular. The creator has brought to life iconic shows like Yellowstone and its many spin-offs, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, and a more recent one, Landman starring Billy Bob Thornton. The first season was a hit, and we're looking forward to seeing what comes next. Now, we have an idea of when the show is expected to land on our screens once again, pun intended.

Be on the lookout for Landman season 2 when the drama series premieres this fall in November 2025! Paramount conducted an earnings call with investors and talked about many of the upcoming content they have coming. A big focus was on Sheridan shows, including Landman. That's an exciting update for us!

Landman season 2 is currently in production

The November 2025 release window is actually a pretty quick, but very welcome, turnaround based on when season 1 first came debuted. The show premiered in November 2024 and released its season finale in January 2025. That means new episodes are on the way less than a year from the finale, which is absolutely amazing!

Per Paramount+, filming for Landman season 2 began in April 2025 in Fort Worth, Texas. So it really hasn't been that long yet. The first season took about four months to film, so that puts the cameras stop rolling for season 2 around August 2025. Then three months for post-production.

I think with shows like this, editing and other post-production needs don't take as long as fantasy series', sci-fi thrillers, and others. So it really helps when filming takes a few months, and post-production is done a little after that.

The first season ended with a major character death as we said goodbye to Jon Hamm's Monty Miller. Though there's still plenty of story and twists and turns for the rest of the characters to face. Plus, Demi Moore's Cami Miller, Monty's wife, will have more screen time which we're excited about.

Credit: Eric Ogden/Paramount+

Landman season 2 is only one exciting return of a Sheridan show this year. If you want more, there's plenty coming! Before returning to the world of oilfields, Tulsa King season 3 premieres in September 2025, with Mayor of Kingstown season 4 coming a month later in October 2025.

November will see the new season of Landman as well as Yellowstone spin-off, Dutton Ranch. Finally looking ahead to next year, two more Yellowstone spin-offs are coming, Y: Marshals on CBS and 1944 on Paramount+. The company was certainly generous with their updates, which is always good news for us fans!

Landman season 2 premieres sometime in November 2025. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about the drama series on Paramount+.