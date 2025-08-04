All 3 Ginny & Georgia seasons, ranked from worst to best

Netflix is home to many amazing teen series, but let's be honest. Which one is as wildly addictive and emotionally chaotic as Ginny & Georgia? With every new season, the show just keeps getting better and better. Part comedy, part drama, you'll find yourself experiencing all the emotions while watching this series.

One minute you're laughing out loud, then the next you're reaching for the tissues. Whether it’s Georgia’s secrets catching up to her or Ginny trying to survive high school and her home life, there’s never a dull moment. So, as a fan who's been along for the ride since day one, here’s how I’d rank all three seasons so far. The ranking will be from the worst season to the best season. Don't worry! Ginny & Georgia season 4 will eventually be added to the ranking once it premieres on Netflix.

Spoilers are ahead from Ginny & Georgia seasons 1-3!

3. Ginny & Georgia season 1

Before we jump in, know that there really isn’t a “worst” season of Ginny & Georgia. But for the purpose of this ranking, I have to put them in order. In my opinion, the first season felt a bit weaker compared to the others, though it definitely had some standout moments.

Season 1’s main job was to introduce the characters, the complex mother-daughter dynamic between Georgia and Ginny, and the small-town setting. While the first season did a good job of doing this, I think what really made me not a big fan of the season was how unlikable Ginny was. Look, we all know how angsty teenagers can be, but Ginny's constant sarcasm and negativity sometimes felt a bit over the top. It made it hard for me to fully connect with her or feel invested in her story early on.

However, I also sympathized with her at the same time because beneath all that attitude, you could see she was struggling to find her place and dealing with a lot of pain and uncertainty. If the show could've just toned down her sarcasm a bit and let more of that vulnerability shine through earlier, I think it would’ve been easier to connect with her right from the start. We don't really start to see a significant change until the second season, which is why it ranks at No. 2.

2. Ginny & Georgia season 2

Alright. So this is when the drama really heats up, and things get interesting. Although Georgia and Ginny do not start off the season in a good place, their strained relationship becomes the emotional core of the story. Ginny is still processing the bombshell about Georgia’s dark past, while Georgia, as always, is doing her best to keep up appearances and move forward like nothing happened.

This season also touches more on Ginny's mental health, shedding light on her struggles with anxiety, self-harm, and the pressure of living in a household full of secrets. The emotional weight she’s been carrying finally takes center stage this season as well. Fans of the Ginny and Marcus ship will be especially invested, as their relationship deepens in a way that’s both tender and heartbreaking.

We also learn about Marcus's own mental health struggles, including his battle with depression, which adds a whole new layer of vulnerability to the character. Then, there's the introduction of Gil, Georgia's abusive ex and Austin's father. Gil brings nothing but trouble to Georgia's life when he arrives in Wellsbury.

But what really sets this season off is when we find out Georgia has committed another murder. Just when you think she might be leaving her dark past behind, she commits an unthinkable act to help a new friend. This unthinkable act leads to her arrest at her own wedding in the season 2 finale, and as the audience, we're left wondering how she'll manage to get herself out of this impossible situation

1. Ginny & Georgia season 3

I wasn't sure at first how Ginny & Georgia was going to top the second season, but the third season had no problem stepping things up. I mean, 10s across the board. This season primarily focuses on Georgia's incarceration, followed by her release as she awaits trial. At the same time, Ginny, Austin, and Paul struggle to navigate being thrust into the spotlight as the town reacts to Georgia’s shocking arrest.

We really get to see some significant character growth in Ginny this season when it comes to her mental health journey and her struggles with self-harm. However, we also have to remember that Ginny is a teenager so it makes sense that we also see her stumble and make some questionable choices in the third season.

One of those questionable choices leads to an unexpected pregnancy, which completely threw me for a loop and had my jaw dropping in disbelief. Luckily, she had Georgia, who was once a teenage mother herself, to lean on. That whole scene when Ginny tells Georgia about the pregnancy was emotional and heartfelt. It showed that no matter how complicated or messy their relationship gets, the bond between mother and daughter runs deep and can be a source of strength in the toughest moments.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 also touched more on Marcus's depression. As he tried to be there for Ginny as a friend, he wrestled with his own internal battles. He begins drinking a lot and pushes away the people who care about him, struggling to cope with his pain in unhealthy ways. This also leads to his huge breakdown in the season 3 finale, where Marcus's family realizes just how deeply he’s been suffering and comes together to support him. Although heartbreaking to watch, it was important for the show to touch on because it shines a light on the realities of mental health struggles.

But what really blew me away about the whole season was the last scene. Georgia discovers that she's pregnant. The problem? She slept with two people around the same time, leaving us wondering who the father might be. Overall, Ginny & Georgia did not once hold back on the drama. You know how some episodes of a show are usually fillers? Not one episode in this season felt that way. I was ready to hit the "next episode" button every single time, completely hooked and desperate to know what would happen next.

Hats off to the creative team behind Ginny & Georgia for delivering another incredible season, and I'm looking forward to seeing how they will continue to surprise us with the highly anticipated fourth season!

