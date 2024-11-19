Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3 release date, time, and what comes next after Grace's death (Preview)
Bad Sisters was one of my favorite shows to come out in 2022, and I was really looking forward to season 2. Even though the first season wrapped up in a pretty satisfying way, and the story could have ended there. But the show has found more to tell, and it took a very surprising and unexpected turn in the two-episode premiere last week on Apple TV+! And now, we deal with the aftermath. When is a new episode of Bad Sisters season 2 coming out, and what is it about?
Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3, "Missing," premieres Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024 on Apple TV+. The next chapter in this story will begin streaming at 12 a.m. ET on the platform. That does mean an early release time (and technically day!) for those of you who are not on the east coast. Check out the release times based on time zone below:
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 20
- West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Nov. 19
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Nov. 19
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Nov. 19
Though last week we got two episodes, going forward only one installment will be released until the finale on Dec. 25. As a reminder, there's a total of 8 episodes this season. Alright, so what is this next episode going to be all about? Well, there is the aftermath and shocking turn of events. Which is Grace's death.
I still can't believe the series went there, and that Grace is gone. She truly deserved better after everything she's been through. The Garvey sisters will be left reeling, especially since the lat time they spoke to her it was tense as they were asking Grace what she did to Ian. Plus, she even yelled at her daughter as well. I'm sure this is going to be a point of guilt for the characters going forward. Here's the official synopsis of Bad Sisters season 2 episode 3:
"A devastating event leaves the sisters reeling. Loftus and Houlihan’s search takes a turn. Ursula hits a breaking point."
Of course that devastating event is Grace's death. And as we can see from the promotional images, there's going to be Grace's funeral. Interestingly enough, her new husband, Ian, who they thought had perhaps disapperaed by Grace's hands is there. I knew she didn't do anything. He just needed time away from such a huge revelation that she'd dropped in his lap.
Plus, the police are looking into the death, and murder, of John Paul's father, as well as answers into JP's death. Even from beyond the grave he's making life harder for the Garvey sisters. Finally, I think Ursula's "breaking point," could be in reference to the medications she's taking. Perhaps with grieving her sister, she might be abusing the drugs more. Hopefully she'll be ok! We shared the rest of the promo images below.
Bad Sisters season 2 streams new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.