Bad Sisters season 2 finale preview hints at answers to Grace's death (Episode 8 release time, synopsis, more)

** UPDATE: Apple TV+ has released the Bad Sisters season 2 finale early and the episode is now streaming. **

It certainly went by quickly, but it's time for the Bad Sisters season 2 finale this week. The Garveys have found out that Ian is a conman, and he's basically the one behind Grace's nerves the night she died. Poor Grace. She just does not have any good luck with men. So when can you start watching the final episode?

Bad Sisters season 2 episode 8, aka the season finale, premieres Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024 starting at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV+. You might want to get a head start on it if you're staying up late on Tuesday night because with the Christmas festivities, it might be hard to make time to watch the finale. Here's the release times below:

East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 25

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Dec. 24

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Dec. 24

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Dec. 24

Courtesy: Apple TV+

The episode is titled "Cliff Hanger," and I wonder if that has two meanings. The first being that maybe it does actually end on a cliffhanger. And the second, remember how in the season 2 premiere Eva, Becka, Bibi, and Ursula were on top of a cliff with a body in the trunk? So it's in the literal sense too I think, and I love it.

So what can we expect to see? Well, the streamer is going to stay mostly tight-lipped for the element of surprise of course. Though we have some hints thanks to the synopsis and first-look images. There is a photo of Grace, but I wouldn't get your hopes up.

Now I could be wrong and there could be a twist where she's actually been alive this whole time. Though I don't think they would have given that away before the episode's release. I think we're going to see flashbacks of Grace and Ian, and what actually happened that night. Check out the description and photos below:

"As Houlihan discovers shocking revelations, the sisters face an impossible situation."

See? Not much to go off of, but that's what we were expecting. The sisters are definitely going to hash it out with Ian. And I have a feeling they're going to have to do something about this problem. Will they ever find peace? I sure hope so.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Courtesy: Apple TV+

It's not known whether a Bad Sisters season 3 is happening yet. Though based on Sharon Horgan's comments, it seems to be unlikely. Even though season 1 came to a pretty good end and we thought that would be it, perhaps the season 2 finale is going to come to a more definitive one. I'm actually really curious to see what's in store.

The Bad Sisters season 2 finale streams Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024 on Apple TV+. Be sure to follow Show Snob's weekly episodic reviews of the series!