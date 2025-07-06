5 best Netflix shows to revisit this summer

Summer has finally arrived, and with it comes the perfect excuse to hit pause on the hustle and hit play on the shows that made you laugh, cry, gasp, and binge your heart out. There’s no better time to revisit the Netflix favorites that once took over your evenings and reminded you how powerful a great story can be.

In this article, we shared five must-watch Netflix shows that are perfect for revisiting this summer. Each is guaranteed to bring back all the emotions and keep you hooked from the very first episode to the last. In fact, the majority are set to return with new seasons later this year.

(L to R) Joonas Suotamo as Lurch, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, Isaac Ordonez aș Pugsley Addams, Thing, and Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams in episode 201 of Wednesday | Helen Sloan/Netflix

Wednesday

Wednesday season 1 premiered on Netflix back in November 2022, and it was an instant hit. It even went on to win four Emmy Awards and receive two Golden Globe nominations. In January 2023, Netflix announced the renewal of the series for a second season, much to the delight of fans eager to see more of Wednesday Addams’ dark adventures.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character. In the first season, Wednesday is kicked out of her previous school after a dangerous prank and sent to Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for outcasts. While there, she discovers that she has inherited powerful psychic abilities and becomes entangled in unraveling a local murder mystery connected to her family’s past. Wednesday season 2 is split into two parts. Part 1 will be released on Netflix on Aug. 6, followed by part 2 on Sept. 3.

Alice in Borderland season 2 Production Still | Netflix

Alice in Borderland

After a really long wait, Alice in Borderland will finally return with a new season this year. Alice in Borderland season 3 is confirmed to be released on Netflix sometime in September 2025. Hopefully, the streaming giant doesn't drop the new episodes on Sept. 3. That's when the second and final part of Wednesday season 2 will be released, and we don't want these two major shows to compete for viewers’ attention on the same day. Given that previous seasons of Alice in Borderland were released on a Thursday, we should be good.

The first season saw Arisu, Usagi, and other players fighting to survive a series of deadly games in a deserted, parallel Tokyo, while the second season raised the stakes with even more dangerous face-card games and higher consequences. Season 3 is expected to primarily focus on the Joker card, which was revealed at the very last second of the season 2 finale.

(L to R) Adam Brody as Noah, Kristen Bell as Joanne in episode 110 of Nobody Wants This | Netflix

Nobody Wants This

A heartfelt rom-com that's definitely worth a rewatch this summer is Nobody Wants This. I mean, you have The Good Place star Kristen Bell and The O.C.'s Adam Brody sharing the screen. What more could you ask for? The show follows the unlikely romance between a sharp-witted sex and dating podcaster and a devoted yet unconventional rabbi. Bell portrays Joanne, the podcaster, while Brody plays Noah, the rabbi. You can stream the entire 10-episode first season on Netflix right now. Nobody Wants This season 2 is confirmed and will be released on Oct. 23.

(L to R) Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in Stranger Things season 5 | Netflix

Stranger Things

Let's be honest. Among all the Netflix releases this year, the release of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has everyone the most excited. Like Wednesday season 2, Stranger Things season 5 will be split into parts. However, there will be three parts instead of two. Part 1 is set to drop on Nov. 26, followed by part 2 on Dec. 25, and the third and final part on Dec. 31. Season 5 consists of eight episodes in total.

Since it’s been more than two years since the fourth season premiered, we highly suggest revisiting not just that season but all the earlier ones as well. That way, you'll be ready to fully enjoy the thrilling conclusion ahead.

Here's the official synopsis for Stranger Things season 5 via the Netflix Media Center:

"The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time."

(L to R) Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho Moon, Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey in episode 205 of XO, Kitty | Netflix

XO, Kitty

XO, Kitty is the only Netflix series on this list that will not be coming back with another season in 2025. That's because it has already released its second season earlier this year. However, a third installment is confirmed and could potentially come out sometime in 2026. Production is currently underway in South Korea and is expected to wrap soon. While waiting for XO, Kitty season 3, why not revisit the previous seasons? It’s the perfect way to refresh your memory so that you’ll be fully caught up and ready to enjoy every moment of the upcoming season.

XO, Kitty revolves around Kitty Song Covey, a confident and determined teen who travels to South Korea to reconnect with her long-distance boyfriend and learn more about her late mother’s past, only to find herself caught up in unexpected drama.

