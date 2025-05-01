6 best Netflix shows you missed in 2025 so far

We’re nearly halfway through the year, and Netflix has already delivered a wave of incredible new and returning shows. While some might've captured your interest right away, others might've slipped under the radar for you. That doesn't mean they're any less worth watching. Netflix just has so much content that it's easy for some shows to get overlooked, regardless of their popularity. But let's change that right now.

We want to get you caught up on some of the best Netflix shows to come out this year that you might've missed. From gripping dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, we’ve put together a mix of six must-watch Netflix series released in 2025 that will keep you hooked from the very first episode.

(L to R) Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho Moon, Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey in episode 201 of XO, Kitty | Netflix

XO, Kitty season 2

One of the first Netflix shows to kick off the year with a new season was Jenny Han's popular teen series XO, Kitty. In season 2, Kitty returns to KISS determined to put last semester’s drama behind her. She’s over the love triangles and is setting her sights on uncovering more about her late mother. But let’s be honest. When has anything ever gone according to plan for Kitty? Throughout the second season, she finds herself once again entangled in complicated situations and emotional challenges she never saw coming. Fortunately, Kitty's story isn't over yet with a third installment already confirmed by Netflix.

(L to R) Chet Hanks as Travis Bugg, Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, and Brenda Song as Ali in Episode 101 of Running Point | Katrina Marcinowski/Netflix

Running Point

Kate Hudson had appeared in a Netflix film before, but it wasn’t until earlier this year that she made her series debut with the hilarious sports comedy Running Point. In this new Netflix show, she plays Isla Gordon, a woman who once lived a carefree, wild lifestyle until she gets an opportunity to turn her life around when she's suddenly put in charge of her family's professional basketball team. Faced with doubt from those around her and her own lack of experience, Isla must prove she has what it takes to lead both on and off the court. After you finish watching the first season, you can look forward to a second installment. Netflix renewed the sports comedy for a second season back in March.

(L to R) Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller and Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence | Netflix

Adolescence

I don’t think anyone expected Adolescence to become such a huge success. Yes, it stars the amazingly talented Stephen Graham and has an intriguing enough plot, but that still didn’t guarantee it would capture the audience’s attention in such a big way. However, once you've watched all four episodes, it's easy to see why the show resonated so deeply with viewers. From the powerful performances of the cast to the emotionally charged narrative, this psychological crime drama series is not to be missed.

When seemingly innocent 13-year-old Jamie Miller is arrested by authorities for the murder of a classmate, his family is thrown into turmoil. As they grapple with shock and disbelief, they must navigate the overwhelming public scrutiny and face the heart-wrenching possibility that their child may not be the person they thought he was. Although initially billed as a limited series, discussions have been held about the potential for a second season. Nothing is set in stone yet, though.

(L to R) Colin Woodell as Xander Phillips and Willa Fitzgerald as Danny Simms in Episode 108 of Pulse | Netflix

Pulse

If you're a fan of medical dramas like Grey's Anatomy, you should definitely be watching Pulse on Netflix. It has all the intense medical cases, complicated relationships, and emotional moments that keep you coming back for more. Pulse is set in a fictional Miami hospital where a team of emergency and surgical residents work tirelessly to save lives while juggling their personal and professional struggles. You'll recognize some of the cast members from other projects like Willa Fitzgerald, Colin Woodell, Jessie T. Usher, Justina Machado, and Jessica Rothe.

(L to R) Josh Duhamel as Staten and Minka Kelly as Quinn in Episode 109 of Ransom Canyon | Anna Kooris/Netflix

Ransom Canyon

Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly? A pair I wasn't expecting to see on-screen together, let alone playing love interests, but they surprisingly have great chemistry and bring an undeniable energy to their roles. Ransom Canyon takes place in a small Texas town where rancher Staten Kirkland is in the amidst of a fierce battle with rival ranching dynasties for the control of the land. While also struggling with the grief of losing his wife and son, Staten eventually finds solace and hope in dancehall owner and family friend, Quinn O'Grady.

(L to R) Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Lockwood and Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 505 of You | Netflix

You season 5

There's a good chance you've probably already watched You season 5 to see how Joe's story comes to a close. But some people might still be on the fence, wondering if it’s worth the binge after that disappointing fourth season. Trust me, it absolutely is. And just to entice you even more, there are some exciting cameos you won’t want to miss! The fifth and final season sees Joe finally return to New York City, but this time with his new wife Kate and his son Henry. Determined to leave his dark past and twisted ways behind, Joe tries to start fresh and build a new life. But as Joe soon discovers, escaping his past is easier said than done and his old habits begin to resurface quickly.