3 best new shows coming to Apple TV+ in March 2025

On top of the season finales of Prime Target and Severance season 2 in March 2025, Apple TV+ has a big month ahead with the premieres of three new shows. Between Apple TV+ and the rest of the streaming services, including all of the excellent new Netflix shows coming in March, there's no shortage of content to add to your watch list as other shows wrap up.

Once you finish watching Prime Target on March 5, Severance season 2 on March 21, and Mythic Quest season 4 on March 26, Apple TV+ will have three new shows ready to add to your list while continuing to watch Surface season 2. There's a gripping crime drama, a star-studded comedy set in Hollywood, and a companion series to one of the aforementioned hit series.

Let's dig a little deeper and learn more about the exciting new shows premiering on Apple TV+ in March 2025, beginning below with crime two-hander Dope Thief.

Dope Thief

Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura in Dope Thief | Courtesy: Apple TV+

Release Date: March 14

Created By: Peter Craig

Starring: Brian Tyree Henry, Wagner Moura, Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Amir Arison, Ving Rhames, Dustin Nguyen, Nesta Cooper, Kaci Walfall

Apple TV+ gets a good dose of crime with the premiere of Dope Thief on March 14. The series comes from creator Peter Craig, who co-wrote multiple hit films including The Town, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Parts 1 and 2, Bad Boys for Life, The Batman, Top Gun: Maverick, and The Mother. He landed an Academy Award nomination for Top Gun: Maverick, and he's looking to capture Emmy gold with his writing work on the new Apple TV+ crime drama series.

Academy and Emmy Award nominee Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta, This Is Us, Causeway) and Golden Globe nominee Wagner Moura (Narcos, Elite Squad, Civil War) star in Dope Thief as Ray and Manny respectively, a pair of friends from Philadelphia who decide to present themselves as DEA agents and rob a house. They soon discover that they knocked over a massive narcotics operation and become wrapped up in the unexpected consequences.

The eight-episode series is based on the novel of the same name by Dennis Tafoya and premieres with two episodes before dropping a new episode each week on Fridays.

The Studio

Episode 3. Seth Rogen in "The Studio," premiering March 26, 2025 on Apple TV+. | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Release Date: March 26

Created By: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez

Starring: Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders

One glance at the cast of Apple TV+'s new Hollywood comedy The Studio, and you will be ready to press play without even knowing what it's about. I mean, look at that cast! Seth Rogen?! Catherine O'Hara?! Kathryn Hahn?! Those three will catch anyone's attention, but the cast gets even better, including its revolving door of celebrity guest stars — like Ron Howard, Martin Scorsese, Olivia Wilde, Charlize Theron, and more — appearing as themselves. Enough said, we're there!

But here's a little bit more about the show. Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the new head of Continental Studios tasked with bringing the struggling studio out from under amid the various challenges and changes shaking up the entertainment industry. Adding to the top-notch cast and the enticing backstage premise, Rogen shared that each scene of The Studio was filmed as one tracking shot in order to instill an "immersive, manic energy" into the show. Again, enough said, we're in.

The Studio debuts on March 26 with two episodes with new episodes dropping weekly on Wednesdays. The first season contains 10 episodes.

Side Quest

Episode 2. Ramon Reed, Bria Henderson, Leonard Robinson and Rome Flynn in "Side Quest," premiering March 26, 2025 on Apple TV+. | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Release Date: March 26

Created By: Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney

Starring: Rob McElhenney, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, Shalita Grant, Ramon Reed, Bria Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Van Crosby, Justin Jarzombek, Melanie Brook, Alice Wen, David Calvillo, Derek Waters, Anna Konkle

Mythic Quest has been a fan-favorite series on Apple TV+ since its premiere back in 2020. The comedy series from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney takes place in the world of video games as the titular game's developers work on its next editions. After a two-year break, the fourth season finally made its premiere in January 2025, and the 10-episode season will come to an end on March 26. On the same day, its new companion series debuts.

The companion anthology series Side Quest premieres on March 26 and centers on the game's employees, players, and fans. It's an expansion of the show fans know and love but with some new faces and fresh stories in an anthology format. The show was previously known as Mere Mortals before being renamed Side Quest, which is obviously a fun nod to the its sire's title. Unlike the other shows coming in March, all four episodes of Side Quest will be released on March 26.