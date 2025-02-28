3 new Netflix shows to watch (and 2 to skip) in March 2025

Following a jam-packed month of new releases on Netflix in February, there's a new month upon us. If you're still trying to make your way through the previous month's top titles, such as Apple Cider Vinegar, Sweet Magnolias season 4, Zero Day, and Running Point, it's time to speed up your binge-watching in order to catch up in time for a new crop of bingeable Netflix shows.

After starting the year on a strong foot with a new Harlan Coben show, Netflix doubles down in March 2025 with not one but two new shows from the TV hitmaker. On top of those two titles that bookend March, the streamer also offers plenty more exciting series, including a sexy dating reality show, a chilling limited series, a juicy new show from Shonda Rhimes, and the comeback of an underrated rom-com.

Wondering which of Netflix's new shows coming in March 2025 should be added to your watch list immediately and which could could be skipped for another time? We're sharing five (technically six!) of the biggest new shows and recommending whether you should watch. Let's get this list started with the BOGO Harlan Coben shows heading straight for our watch lists!

Just One Look Production Still Image | Courtesy of Netflix

Harlan Coben's Just One Look and Caught

Watch! Netflix gives us two Harlan Coben shows for the price of one in March 2025, and that's music to the ears of those who can't get enough of his stories. Polish thriller Just One Look kicks off the month on March 5 and follows a jewelry designer who discovers a secret about her husband's past. Argentinian thriller Caught (Atrapados) arrives on March 26 and centers on a journalist who exposes criminals and becomes wrapped up in a case that prompts her to confront her past. Both shows sound juicy and gripping. If you're a fan of Coben's shows, you can't skip these!

Temptation Island. (L to R) Danny Spongberg, Hashim Moore, Giovanni Troini, Cody Wright, Quentin Lawrence, Dan Hunter, Case Bruton, Erik Thornally, Chris Kotseldis, Max Collier, Yamen Sanders, Logan Paulsen in episode 101 of Temptation Island | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Temptation Island

Skip! If you have been on social media lately, then you have seen clips from Temptation Island going viral and you're probably hooked. Well, Netflix launches its own take on the series on March 12 and it's sure to ignite a fire of virality. In the series, four couples live separately with a group of singles to test the limits of their relationship. It's a reality show that's full of drama, unexpected twists, and big personalities. Skip if you aren't a dating reality show fan or if you've reached your limit with these shows lately, but if you're ready for more, feel free to dive right in.

Adolescence. Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2024

Adolescence

Skip! Another Netflix thriller limited series is coming on March 13, and you're going to be on the edge of your seat. But the four-episode British series Adolescence, which was filmed in one shot, will be a tough watch. The series takes place in the aftermath of a 13-year-old boy's killing of one of his teenage classmates. Watching the investigation and turmoil unfurl in real time will be as captivating as it is gut-wrenching. Adolescence will be a must-watch for those who love watching hard-hitting limited series, but if that's not you, skip and watch something lighter.

The Residence. (L to R) Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp, Giancarlo Esposito as A.B. Wynter, Susan Kelechi Watson as Jasmine Haney, Ken Marino as Harry Hollinger, Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Larry Dokes in episode 101 of The Residence. | Cr. Jessica Brooks/Netflix © 2024

The Residence

Watch! While we keep waiting patiently for Bridgerton season 4, Shonda Rhimes is gifting us another new Netflix show with an amazing cast. The Residence takes place in the White House as detective Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba) uses her extraordinary but unpredictable methods to track down who did it in this whodunnit. The series drops on March 20, and it's already primed to be one of the most popular shows on Netflix of the month. Don't miss your chance to enjoy the winding and star-studded mystery!

SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST. (L to R) Michelle Buteau as Mavis, Tasha Smith as Marley and Tone Bell as Khalil in episode 202 of SURVIVAL OF THE THICKEST | Cr. Vanessa Clifton/Netflix © 2024

Survival of the Thickest season 2

Watch! After a nearly two-year wait, Survival of the Thickest is back on Netflix with its second season. The eight-episode season drops on March 27 and reunites us with Michelle Buteau's lovable character Mavis Beaumont, a fashion stylist continuing to rebuild her life after a breakup. The season begins with Mavis trekking to Italy to pursue a love connection. Survival of the Thickest has been far too underrated. It's the perfect time to binge-watch season 1 before watching season 2, or it's the perfect time to binge all 16 episodes on March 27. Either way, don't skip it!