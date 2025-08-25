3 best new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (Aug. 25-31)

Taylor Swift was right: August slipped away. But it's not over yet! We're in the final week of August, the last full week of summer, and those summer days are drifting away. Most people are already back to school and back to the normal daily routine, but that doesn't mean you can't still escape into a good binge-watch each night and on the weekend. Thankfully, this week brings some great new shows!

Aside from the three shows making their premieres this week, two of which are fan-favorites returning from extended hiatuses, there are some new episodes to look forward to on your watch list. The final season of Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty continues, and it's especially a must-watch after last week's highly discussed episode for Belly and Conrad.

There are plenty more shows to catch up on this week on various streaming services, but two in particular are dropping a few excellent titles to dive right into. Prime Video and Netflix are the ones to keep your eye on this week, as the streamers release the final season of a hit show, the spinoff of another hit show, and the follow-up season to a breakout teen sensation!

Upload Season 4 First Look | Courtesy of Prime Video

Upload season 4 drops on Prime Video

Prime Video released the fourth and final season of the sci-fi comedy-drama series Upload on Monday, Aug. 25. Not only is season 4 the final season of the cult favorite from creator Greg Daniels, but there's even more unfortunate news: There are only four episodes. It's certainly not optimal for the fans who have been waiting for two years for Upload season 4, but at least we're getting something to finish out the series! In the final episodes, the series takes on AI as a sentient artificial intelligence becomes increasingly evil and life threatening. Don't miss the series finale event!

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf - Teaser Art - Prime Video | Courtesy of Prime Video

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf premieres on Prime Video

Prime Video keeps the excitement and thrills going with the spinoff series The Terminal List: Dark Wold. The action-packed war thriller stars Taylor Kitsch in his role from The Terminal List, the series starring Chris Pratt that premiered on the streamer in July 2022. It's been a long wait for the series to continue, and while a second season of The Terminal List is on the way, fans have the chance to dip back into this world with Dark Wolf. The prequel spinoff premieres with three episodes on Wednesday, Aug. 27 and continues with new episodes weekly until the finale on Sept. 24.

(L to R) Noah LaLonde as Cole, Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in episode 202 of My Life with the Walter Boys | Courtesy of Netflix

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 arrives on Netflix

Last but certainly not least, Netflix finally offers up a second helping of one of its most popular breakthrough series. My Life with the Walter Boys premiered on the streamer back in December 2023 and was an instant surprise hit. Maybe it has something to do with its widespread appeal to multiple demographics and yes... the love triangle doesn't hurt! The 10-episode second season drops in full on Thursday, Aug. 28, but we won't have to wait nearly as long for more new episodes. Netflix renewed the teen hit for season 3, which will make its premiere sometime next year.