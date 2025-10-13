4 best new shows to watch on Netflix and streaming this week (Oct. 13-19)

While the return of the broadcast television season has likely pulled focus for us all, as we watched the season premieres and latest episodes of our favorite shows, streaming will no longer take the backseat this week. There are some great new shows either returning with new seasons or premiering for the first time and heating up our fall TV binge-watching weekends.

When you aren't catching up on the latest episodes of broadcast hits or clearing out the latest streaming sensations — like The Morning Show, Only Murders in the Building, and more — from your watch lists, this week boasts plenty of can't-miss content across multiple streaming services. Whether you're interested in comedy, thrillers, or true crime, there's a little of everything.

An Emmy Award-nominated political drama returns with a new season on Netflix, two true crime limited series debut on both Hulu and Peacock, and an underrated comedy series makes a long-awaited comeback on Apple TV+. Wondering what you should be tuning into this week? Here are the four best shows you should be watching during the week of Oct. 13.

Maya Rudolph in "Loot," premiering October 15, 2025 on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Loot season 3 premieres on Apple TV+

If you haven't been watching Maya Rudolph in Loot on Apple TV+, consider this your sign to binge-watch the first two seasons before diving into the brand-new third season. Loot season 3 kicks off with two episodes on Wednesday, Oct. 15 and continues releasing its 10-episode season weekly through Dec. 10.

Rudolph stars as Molly Wells, a billionaire who comes into even more billions after a divorce and decides to reinvigorate her foundation and give her fortune away. She ruffled some feathers with fellow billionaires in season 2, sending her off the grid as season 3 begins. Molly's personal and professional ups and downs continue, surely with huge laughs!

MURDAUGH: DEATH IN THE FAMILY on Hulu - MINA SUNDWALL, WILL HARRISON, JASON CLARKE, PATRICIA ARQUETTE, JOHNNY BERCHTOLD | Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family debuts on Hulu

Trading the laughs of Loot for true crime chills, Hulu premieres the horrifying story that's ripped directly from the headlines. Murdaugh: Death in the Family begins on Wednesday, Oct. 15 with its first three episodes dropping at once. From there, the miniseries continues with weekly releases until the eight-episode season wraps up on Nov. 19.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family recounts the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdoch, which occurred in 2021, from the lens of Mandy Matney's podcast Murdaugh Murders Podcast. Brittany Snow portrays Matney and the main cast also includes Jason Clarke as Alex Murdaugh, Patricia Arquette as Maggie Murdaugh, Johnny Berchtold as Paul Murdaugh, and J. Smith-Cameron as Marian Proctor. It's sure to be a limited series that will have everyone talking!

DEVIL IN DISGUISE: JOHN WAYNE GACY - Pictured: Michael Chernus as John Wayne Gacy | Photo by: Brooke Palmer/PEACOCK

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy arrives on Peacock

Speaking of miniseries, Peacock has one of their own coming this week based on another true crime story that once took the world by storm. Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy makes its premiere on Thursday, Oct. 16. Unlike Hulu's Murdaugh miniseries, Devil in Disguise won't release weekly. All eight episodes drop at the same time, which is perfect for a weekend binge-watch.

Even though John Wayne Gacy's name is in the title of the series, Devil in Disguise won't solely focus on the serial killer. The series dives into the lives of his victims and the case surrounding his killings as a means to avoid the trappings of exploitation that scripted true crime series can often fall into. See how successful the series is when it begins streaming this week.

The Diplomat. (L to R) David Gyasi as Austin Dennison, Keri Russell as Kate Wyler in episode 304 of The Diplomat | Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

The Diplomat season 3 drops on Netflix

Last but not least, Netflix releases the new season of its best political drama series on Thursday, Oct. 16. The Diplomat season 3 arrives to pick up from the aftermath of the season 2 finale, and this time around, there are more episodes to enjoy. While season 2 only had six episodes, season 3 is back to a full eight-episode season. Make sure your watch list is ready for a binge-watch!

This season, Kate Wyler gets thrown right into the deep end of political chaos as Vice President Grace Penn rises to the presidency after the death of President Rayburn. Knowing all of Penn's secrets and realizing that her husband Hal could have unintentionally killed Rayburn, Kate's in a tricky situation in The Diplomat season 3. Her troubles aren't over yet: Season 4 is in the works, too!