Brianne Howey teases Georgia's questionable actions in Ginny and Georgia season 3

Ginny and Georgia season 3 finally returns to Netflix on June 5, 2025, and it truly feels like it's been forever since the series has been on our screens. The second season left us on a very dramatic cliffhanger, and that very much is all about Georgia herself. Even though she already made a shocking decision in season 2 that lead to her getting arrested, there's more coming from the gal that even Brianne Howey finds questionable.

In a recent podcast interview with Podcrushed, the actress shared that in Ginny and Georgia season 3, "there's one or two things" her character "does that are really hard to get behind," People shares. You know, I'm both surprised and not surprised by this news given we know who Georgia is and the lengths she'll go to provide for her kids as much of a stable life as she can for them. Even if her ways are very questionable.

(L to R) Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller in episode 310 of Ginny and Georgia, Netflix

Though you'd think getting arrested at this time of her life, and so publicly too at her wedding, she would reconsider some of her moves and the things she does. But that could also be the reason why she does those couple of things that are hard to get behind in the third season. When Georgia gets backed into a corner, she goes into protective mode and will figure out a way to get out of trouble. So it does also make sense that it may come to this.

And I mean, she's killed two husbands and Cynthia Fuller's husband. Gosh, what more trouble could be coming her way and/or will she cause? Speculating is so fun, but this is truly why we need the new episodes now, Netflix! It's still a bit of a wait, but we're getting there. Summer is right around the corner.

Ginny & Georgia. (L to R) Brianne Howey as Georgia, Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph in episode 210 of Ginny & Georgia. Cr. Brooke Palmer/Netflix © 2022

The 10-episode third season of the drama will pick up right after that season 2 cliffhanger, as we can see in the featured image above. Georgia is officially behind bars. But how long will she stay there? Her new husband, Paul, is the mayor after all. Maybe he'll be able to pull some strings? But one thing is for sure, the spotlight is now on the family "like never before," per the synospsis.

Plus, Ginny is going to be under a lot of pressure and figure out whether or not she's going to support her mom. Especially since there's some truths about Georgia and her past that her daughter now knows about. It's a lot for a young teen to handle. But if anyone can get through it all, I believe it's these two!

Ginny and Georgia season 3 premieres Thursday, June 5, 2025 on Netflix.