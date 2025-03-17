Bridgerton season 4 is almost done filming, but don't expect the new season to arrive early

There's some good news when it comes to the production status of Bridgerton season 4! We absolutely can't wait for Benedict Bridgerton to take center stage as it's finally his time to shine with his beautiful Cinderella-esque love story with Sophie Baek. Fans have been waiting for their story for so long, and it's on the way. Based on an interview with one of the leads, it looks like filming for the new season on Netflix is on track.

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

Bridgerton season 4 is almost done filming

In an interview with WWD, Yerin Ha who is portraying Sophie shared that she and the cast are almost done filming Bridgerton season 4. This is good news for us viewers who are eagerly eating up any updates about the new season. Here's what she told the news outlet:

“It’s going so well. We just finished block three and we’re heading into block four now, so the final stint of the long marathon. But it’s just been so wonderful and work has never felt like work. It’s just felt like playtime. It’s been so nice.”

Now this is good news indeed. We definitely don't want any delays to get those episodes out to us as soon as possible. And while this is a positive update, it might not mean that the fourth season of the Regency-era drama will arrive quicker than anticipated.

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

Before Colin and Penelope's season 3 Part 2 was even out, the question on our minds immediately already was: When is Bridgerton season 4 coming out? Showrunner Jess Brownell has previously shared that filming each season takes about eight months. Then there's editing/post-production, as well as the series has to be dubbed in all the languages offered on Netflix. And so, she told us it would be about two years between each season, even though they are trying to work as fast and hard as possible.

Bridgerton is such a huge show that has a big cast, multiple dance numbers, and elaborate sets. So I do understand that it takes long to film and complete these episodes. For a show that doesn't have many special effects though, it's a bit surprising that it's a two-year wait. But all we can do is do just that. So what does that have to do with this Bridgerton season 4 filming update provided by Ha?

Well, with production on the fourth season starting back in September 2024, and the actress sharing they're almost done, that would put the eight month filming ending to about April 2025. Just like Brownell said. So, it's great that the new season is on track. But like I said, I don't think we should expect to see the next chapter of the love stories before 2026 since the production timeline is running on the initial schedule we were given. Don't fret, you guys. Our patience will be rewarded!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Bridgerton season 4 on Netflix.