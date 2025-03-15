Simone Ashley confirms filming scenes with this lead character in Bridgerton season 4

Bridgerton season 4 is still a ways away, but that doesn't mean us fans aren't eager for any and all updates and news as we wait for new episodes to arrive. The fourth season of the Netflix series will finally see the beloved Benedict and his Cinderella-eque love Sophie take the forefront. But, we can't forget about the leads from past seasons, many of which are returning. That includes Simone Ashley, aka Kate.

The gal who took the forefront with Jonathan Bailey who played Anthony in season 2 of the Regency-era drama recently spoke with Collider about the two of them coming back in the fourth season, their return confirmed, and she shared a filming update. Here's what she told the outlet:

"I’m always excited to go back. I was there filming a few weeks ago with the girls and it always just feels like coming back home. Life goes on, but there’s this time capsule on set where nothing really changes. It just keeps growing and growing and growing. All I have to say is how excited and proud I am to see Yerin [Ha] and Luke [Thompson] lead their season. Each season is so special within itself, and I’m really excited for everyone to see what they’ve been up to."

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

The girls she's referring to are most likely Eloise, Francesca, and Penelope. Though, there's another very important character Kate is also going to be interacting with. And that's Sophie herself! Ashley confirmed that the two also have scenes together, but wasn't able to say much else:

"Yes. I’m not really allowed to say anything though. Sorry. I’m gonna get in trouble."

We get it, no spoilers! Kate has a big heart and I feel like if she knew the truth about who Sophie is, if this really is a Cinderella-like story as it seems to be and she'll hide the fact that she's a maid, I think Kate would help her out. Or, this could be in reference to when Benedict and Sophie eventually marry when everything turns out alright. Because who are we kidding?

Bridgerton. (L to R) Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 307 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

There's always a happy ending guaranteed. That's one of the many comforts and one of my favorite things about the series! This is great news though and I hope we get even more Anthony and Kate this season. Are they finally ready to run the household? They will be new parents this time around. When we last saw them in season 3, the couple was pregnant and travelled to India to spend some time where Kate's home is. But they'll be making their way back to Mayfair soon enough.

No matter what the story holds for them, it's just great to have them back in Bridgerton season 4, as well as some other familiar faces. There's Luke Thompson as Colin and Nicola Coughlan as Penelope, both of which are new parents as well. Unfortunately as of right now, Phoebe Dynevor who portrayed Daphne in Bridgerton season 1 shared no one has reached out to her about appearing in the fourth season. And as he's maintained over and over, Rege-Jean Page seems like he's not interested in reprising his role. At least not right now. We'll see what happens!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix.