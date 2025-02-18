Bridgerton showrunner teases Colin and Penelope are 'fully Polin' in season 4

Please, just gaze into that new first-look image from Bridgerton season 4 on Netflix and tell me you don't have a huge smile on your face. We're in all sorts of feels ever since the 2025 Bridgerton Season of Love event that happened on Valentine's Day. It was amazing and so many teases were revealed to get us fans excited for the next chapter in the Regency-era story. We don't have a release date yet, but there's plenty more to know!

Even though it's all about Benedict and Sophie in the fourth season - their fairytale-esque storyline is already making me so giddy! - we can't forget about the previous couples from the earlier seasons that also melted our hearts. And that definitely includes Penelope and Colin. At the event, showrunner Jess Brownell teased that the season 3 couple are new parents, as you can see above, and that they're "fully Polin now. They are merged. Colin is a wife guy."

Hopefully that means he's now settled down and won't be going on anymore travels. I mean, look. I love traveling and I love Colin. But if I have to hear one more story about his ventures abroad, we're you're going to see my eye roll. Anyways, look at their adorable redheaded baby son! During the event, Brownell debated whether she should reveal the name of the baby boy, but chose to hold that secret for now.

Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in episode 308 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

In the novels, Penelope and Colin's first child is a girl. So the baby's name might actually be a surprise to book fans as well. And if she's witholding that reveal for now, it must mean their son's name is special. I wonder if it's Edmund, after Colin's father. Penelope's dad wasn't always the most present and I don't think she has that same emotional attachment to him the way the Bridgertons do to their dad. Or it could be something else, I don't know!

It's just great news to hear that we're going to see the couple in happy times and settled after the dramatics of their relationship and the Lady Whistledown secret in season 3. The season ended with the two being successful writers in their own ways, with Colin writing the book he wanted with the assistance of his wife, and Penelope now using her actual name for the sheets since her secret has been revealed to the whole ton.

Brownell also shared that Penelope now has to figure out a way to navigate the fact that her secret is out, including her relationship with Queen Charlotte. We know how complicated the relationship between Lady Whistledown and the royal has been. I'm looking forward to them maybe working together now instead of being enemies?

Penelope and Colin aren't the only new parents around. It's been officially confirmed that Anthony and Kate will also return, with their baby in tow. The Bridgerton house will have plenty of young ones. As for Simon and Daphne, actor Regé-Jean Page has said many times that he's not interested in returning to the historical romance series, so it's very unlikely we'll see him. And though she came back in season 2, Daphne actress Phoebe Dynevor recently revealed she hasn't been called to show up in Bridgerton season 4.

And honestly, that's just a shame. If the actress is interested, I don't see why the series can't at least bring her back with she and Simon's son August for a scene or two. It doesn't have to be anything super long. I'm really hoping the creatives are just trying to keep her return a surprise of sorts after not seeing her in season 3 at all. It was especially weird she wasn't at Colin and Penelope's wedding. At least the good news is that we will see Penelope and Colin, as well as Kate and Anthony in the new season!

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Bridgerton season 4 on Netflix.