The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1 recap: All hail the Duchess of Tintagel

It's been a year and a half since we've had new episodes of The Buccaneers on Apple TV+. Though the great news is that the deliciously dramatic historical series is officially back with season 2 episode 1, "The Duchess of Tintagel." One new episode will be released each week, and we'll be here to recap them all. Check out the premiere episode recap now. Spoilers below.

The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+

Nan and Theo's wedding is in full swing

Right where the season 1 finale left off, we pick up to the wedding party after Nan and Theo exchanged vows. They're officially married now, and she's officially the Duchess of Tintagel. Even though this should ge the happiest day of her life, it certainly is not because Nan is in love with Guy. Though to protect her sister Jinny, who's pregnant, from her abusive husband James Seadown, she went ahead with the marriage to give her the power to shield her sister. Plus, Guy went along to protect her.

It turns out after Theo's mother caught Nan and Guy together the night before, she gave her a proposal. She'd help get Jinny away and in exchange, Nan has to become duchess and marry Theo. It's all about image and the institution, so Nan goes along with it. Though she's feeling very guilty and wants to tell Theo the truth, that she doesn't love him, everyone convinces her this would be a bad idea. So she doesn't.

Kristine Frøseth and Leighton Meester in "The Buccaneers," premiering June 18, 2025 on Apple TV+

Leighton Meester's Nell is Nan's birth mother

Hiding her feelings though is much easier said than done, however. I think to no one's surprise, Gossip Girl actress Leighton Meester's character, Nell, does indeed turn out to be Nan's birth mother. There's also another twist though. She's also Patti's sister! When Nan is hyperventilating about the big choice she's made, she runs into Nell and unloads all her feelings on her. Nell gives her some good advice, telling her she's made a decision that she has to stop regretting and learn to live with it.

Theo is handsome and loves her, and she should be grateful for it. The two clearly have a connection immediately, and this does help Nan get through the rest of the wedding. Sort of. She and Theo end up doing it on the beach, though she's imagining her night with Guy during it. Yikes. Nan also ends up telling Theo that Jinny ran away because of Seadown's abuse, but keeps out the fact that she asked Guy to go with her sister.

The St. George family definitely has a dramatic history as we learn that Patti and her sister Nell, aka Nan's birth mother, haven't spoken in 19 years. Which is Nan's age. While Patti was recovering from giving birth to baby Jinny, her husband Tracy apparently couldn't keep it in his pants. And who did he turn to of all people? Nell. I mean, she also made a mistake sleeping with her sister's husband. So...

It was a bit weird to me that the two sisters make up so quickly, and decide to go back to New York together. I mean, I'm sure there's still a lot for them to talk about, and perhaps we'll see that. But I don't know. You don't talk for almost two decades, have a five minute conversation, and then suddenly everything is fine? Eh, that doesn't make sense to me.

Also, I think from the look Nan gives when she finds out Patti and Nell stopped speaking was 19 years ago, she puts it together that this may be her birth mother. Though she doesn't say anything, and neither do Nell or Patti.

The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+

Nan makes a bold statement in The Buccaneers season 2 premiere

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 1 ends with Nan deciding to come to terms with her decision and use her new powerful position to do what she sought out to do in the first place - protect Jinny. Of course Seadown isn't going to let things go so easily, trying to get answers out of Nan but failing. He has Jinny's face plastered on all the newspapers. So, to change the narrative, Nan does something quite bold and great!

Jinny and Guy arrive wherever they're going to hide out and pretend to be a married couple. In a way to get the headlines off of Jinny, Nan decides to wear a beautiful red gown with a stunning train to the black and white party she and Theo head to. And it definitely works with the headlines of newspapers now changed to "Duchess Dazzles in Red." And she certainly does!

As for the other characters, Richard's father is sick and dying, so he tells Conchita they won't be able to go to America and away from his family like they planned. There's also little money, so the two start to sort of coach a young American girl, Cora, to help her integrate into English society. A new business venture I guess.

Lizzy might find herself a new love interest this season with new character and member of Parliament Hector Robinson. Plus, Mabel and Honoria are still keeping their love a secret, though they do get a moment alone from everyone to dance at the wedding. It'll be interesting to see where their relationshp goes.

The Buccaneers season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

