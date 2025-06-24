The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2 preview: Lizzy is keeping a secret from Nan

The Buccaneers season 2 premiered last week, and it certainly was a jam-packed first episode. Immediately, the drama answers the question as to who Nan's birth mother is. That would be Nell, played by Leighton Meester. Plus as the wedding celebrations go on, Nan isn't sure if she made the right decision in marrying Theo.

By the end of the episode though, she knows she'll do anything to protect her sister Jinny, and does so boldly with a beautiful red dress. So where do things go from here? We'll find out very soon with a new installment. We're here to give you all the watch details you need so you don't miss it.

The Buccaneers season 2 episode 2, "Holy Grail," premieres Wednesday, June 25, 2025 on Apple TV+. You can start tuning in at 12 a.m. ET when new releases are added to the streamer. Because of that, those of you in other time zones can actually start watching this evening. Check out the release times below:

East Coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 25

West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, June 24

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, June 24

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, June 24

As mentioned above, Nan was seen struggling with her decision in the premiere as she's still very much in love with Guy. However a first-look image from the next episode, shared above, makes it seem like perhaps the duke and his new duchess are getting along in their newlywed bliss? Through it all though, it seems like Lizzy has a secret she's withholding from Nan. Check out the synopsis below:

"Amid the Tintagel spring gala, Lizzy grapples with whether to share crucial information with Nan."

Hmm, I wonder what that information could be. Does it have something to do with Guy and Jinny? We didn't really see much of them in the first episode as it was mostly shots of the two travelling away from home in the carriage.

I'm interested to see where they end up and what sort of life they start building. It's clear that James is going to continue to be trouble for Nan and Theo as well as he continues his search for Jinny. Ugh, I hate him so much. As we wait a little longer for season 2 episode 2 to arrive, be sure to check out the cast and characters in the rest of the promotional images to tide us over until then.

The Buccaneers season 2 releases new episodes Fridays on Apple TV+.

