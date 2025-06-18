Leighton Meester's character in The Buccaneers season 2 is exactly who we thought she'd be

Back in October 2024, it was announced that Gossip Girl actress Leighton Meester would be joining the cast of The Buccaneers season 2. Immediately, this casting news had us fans theorizing who she could be. And I think many of us had a pretty good idea. Turns out, our speculation was on point and correct!

Leighton Meester's new character, Nell, is introduced in the season 2 premiere of the Apple TV+ series. The show doesn't take long to reveal her identity to us viewers. If you remember in season 1, it was revealed that Patti was not Nan's birth mother. Then in the finale, her parents, Patti and Tracy, nervously talk about Nan's birth mom being at her and Theo's wedding. And you can bet that Nell does not leave until she sees her daughter.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

Gossip Girl's Leighton Meester is Nan's birth mom

As first teased in the trailer, Patti and Nan come across Nell and she asks if she's going to introduce them. Patti does, leaving out the part that this is Nan's birth mother to her daughter. Though Patti does drop another bombshell - Nell is actually her sister! Though this was definitely a surprise, I did previously point out that Meester and Catherine Hendricks look alike and guessed they could be playing sisters. I was right. Huh!

This family's secrets certainly continues to get more and more complicated. Nell wants to tell Nan the truth about who she is, though Patti really thinks it's not a good idea. Even still, she does get a sort of heart to heart moment with Nan when she runs out, not knowing what to do now that she's married to Theo but in love with Guy. Nell tells her she's made a choice and has to live with it, which could be made easier knowing Theo is a good man who loves her.

Nan vaguely remembers her aunt (and secret mother), and learns that the two sisters stopped speaking 19 years ago. Coincidence? Nope. That's how old Nan is, and it seems as though she realizes it too. Though she has much more important things on her mind and doesn't say anything.

The Buccaneers season 2 on Apple TV+

I'm excited about Leester's addition to the cast and what she'll bring to the story. Though Patti was still angry and defensive, the tension between she and Nell kind of diffuses pretty quickly for two siblings who haven't spoken in almost 20 years. That part of the writing was a bit off to me, with them kind of resolving things in a quick conversation.

I don't know. Right now, they're both returning to New York City together, so perhaps we'll see them continue to work through their troubles there. Plus, will Nan and Nell ever have a real conversation as mother and daughter? I'm excited for all the possibilities to come!

The Buccaneers season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.

More streaming news from Show Snob: