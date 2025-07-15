We can't believe it's taken this long for Shrinking actor to get their first Emmy nomination

The Emmys 2025 race is certainly a tight one, with so many great shows from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2025 making it into the nominated categories. Of course as always, there's many snubs that we're not happy about as well. Though right now, let's focus on the positive even though we can't believe there's one Shrinking actor who just got nominated at the awards show for the very first time in his long and impressive career.

Harrison Ford who plays Dr. Paul Rhoades in the Apple TV+ series has finally earned himself his very first Emmy nomination. The 83-year-old actor is up for the chance to win Supporting Actor in a Comedy. He's up against some stiff competition, including his co-star from the series Michael Urie (Brian), Ike Barinholtz from The Studio, Colman Domingo from The Four Seasons, Jeff Hiller from Somebody, Somewhere, Ebon Moss-Bachrach from The Bear, and Bowen Yang from Saturday Night Live.

Ok, look. I'm personally a fan of many of these talented actors and wish that all of them could win. Though obviously I'm rooting for Ford or Urie. But let's face it. Based on how previous years and awards shows have gone, Hulu's The Bear is very likely going to sweep up all the wins. Again, the show and cast deserve it. But it's still not fair with it happening year after year.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

In the Emmy Awards' defense, Ford has done way more work in film rather than television during his expansive career. Though before Shrinking, he led Yellowstone prequel series 1923, and is absolutely amazing in it. Plus, his co-stars Jason Segel and Jessica Williams were both nominated at last year's show. And yet, no nominations for Ford there either!

Shrinking on Apple TV+ has earned a total of five nominations at the 2025 Emmys. Other than Ford and Urie, Segel is up for a possible win in the Lead Actor in a Comedy, Williams in the Supporting Actress in a Comedy, and the show overall has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy. I hope the series does take home at least one win, because it certainly deserves it. Shrinking season 3 is currently in the works, with no release date set yet.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Shrinking season 3 on Apple TV+. For a full list of 2025 Emmys nominees, head over to the award show's website.

