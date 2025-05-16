Shrinking season 3's exciting casting update reunites actor with Bill Lawrence

Shrinking season 3 lead by co-creator and actor Jason Segel continues to shape up with new cast members joining the Apple TV+ series, and the latest addition is an exciting one for fans of the actor. Michael J. Fox will be returning to acting after retiring in 2020 for a "major guest starring role" in the upcoming season, per Deadline.

The star is best known for his roles as Alex P. Keaton on Family Ties, Marty McFly in the Back to the Future movies, and Mike Flaherty in Spin City. Co-creator of Shrinking, Bill Lawrence, also took co-created Spin City, which means he and Fox will be reuniting and working together on a project once more.

The news outlet shares that it's not known who his character is just yet and what role he'll play in the story. However, it is believed that it may tie into Paul's (Harrison Ford) storyline in season 3. From the start, the grumpy but lovable therapist was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, something that's been a main part of his storyline from the first season.

In real life, Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 1991, which is why he retired a few years ago. So it's possible we'll see his character perhaps befriend Paul, offer support, or even become a patient of his. With the actor being teased as a major guest star, that means he'll be sticking around for a good while. And as a fan of Fox, that makes me so happy!

As previously reported, Shrinking season 3 is also welcoming newcomer Jeff Daniels as Jimmy's father who will be a recurring character. I'm really looking forward to meeting him because none of Jimmy's family has been introduced yet. Sherry Cola and Isabella Gomez are also now on board.

Lawrence has also teased that with the first season being about grief and the second was forgiveness, season 3's theme is about moving forward. At the end of season 2, we saw Jimmy moving in the right direction of forgiving himself for the way he wasn't there for Alice after Tia's passing. That father and daughter moment was a major milestone in their relationship.

As for Paul, his health is continuing to decline and in a rare show of emotion, the finale saw him ask for help from his friends. This was such a heartwarming moment to watch. Shrinking season 3 doesn't have a release date yet, but the cast is currently filming. Hopefully we get an update about when the series will be back on our screen soon!

