4 can’t-miss Netflix shows to binge before summer ends

It seems like just yesterday we were counting down to summer, and now the season is almost over. You've probably spent most of your time outdoors, and then end each day by watching one of the shows on your watchlist.

But there’s still time to discover a few more must-watch series that will make these last summer days even better. Whether you’re in the mood for thrilling mysteries, laugh-out-loud comedies, or heartfelt dramas, we know of four great Netflix shows that are perfect for squeezing in one last epic binge.

Sullivan’s Crossing -- “Out of the Blue” -- Image Number: SUL302_0097r -- Pictured (L-R): Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan and Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones -- | Jessie Redmond/Fremantle

Sullivan's Crossing

Maybe you're all caught up on shows like Virgin River, Heartland and Sweet Magnolias. No worries! Netflix is currently streaming another show that is just as heartwarming, romantic, and full of small-town charm as those series. Sullivan's Crossing is the perfect next binge! There are three seasons of this drama so far, and they're all available to stream on Netflix right now.

In addition, a fourth season is in the works, but we won't see those new episodes on Netflix until much later. Sullivan's Crossing season 4 will first have to finish airing on CTV and The CW before making its way to the streaming platform. While this might suck for those who have already watched the first three seasons, this gives those who haven't the opportunity to catch up.

Sullivan's Crossing is based on Robyn Carr's novel of the same name. It stars Morgan Kohan as Maddie Sullivan, a talented neurosurgeon who, after experiencing a scandal, returns to her small hometown in rural Nova Scotia to reconnect with her estranged father. While there, she finds herself connecting with a mysterious yet handsome local named Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray).

(L to R) Kristen Johnston as Carol and Leanne Morgan in Episode #112 of Leanne | Patrick McElhenney/Netflix

Leanne

If you want to lighten your summer up even more, you should check out Leanne on Netflix. It's a comedy series starring comedian Leanne Morgan as a fictionalized version of herself, and it's inspired by her real-life experiences. After her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman, Leanne leans on her loved ones for support as she navigates this new chapter in her life.

Besides Morgan, the show's cast is made up of Kristen Johnston, Celia Weston, Blake Clark, Ryan Stiles, Graham Rogers, Hannah Pilkes, and so many others. The first season consists of 16 episodes, so there's plenty to watch and enjoy.

(L to R) Lily Santiago as Naya Vasquez, Eric Bana as Kyle Turner in episode 101 of Untamed | Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Untamed

Alright. That's enough of the light-hearted content. Let's move on to something a little darker and more thrilling. If you haven't watched Untamed yet, you're seriously missing out! It's a murder mystery series starring Eric Bana as Kyle Turner, a seasoned special agent for the National Park Service in the Investigative Services Branch. After a woman falls to her death from Yosemite's El Capitan, Turner teams up with rookie ranger Naya Vasquez (Lily Santiago) to uncover the truth.

Other than Bana and Santiago, the main cast includes Sam Neill, Rosemarie DeWitt, and Wilson Bethel. In July 2025, Netflix announced Untamed's renewal. A second season is officially happening, which means we haven't seen the last of Turner and Vasquez!

The Hunting Wives season 1 Production Still | Lionsgate

The Hunting Wives

We're not quite done with the murder mysteries yet. Based on May Cobb's book of the same name, The Hunting Wives is a gripping drama series on Netflix that follows Sophie O’Neil, a liberal wife and mother from Boston who gets drawn into the secretive and scandalous world of a powerful clique of women in East Texas.

Brittany Snow stars as the main character, Sophie. Joining her in the cast is Malin Akerman as Margo Banks, the glamorous and mysterious leader of the clique that Sophie finds herself entangled with. Evan Jonigkeit, Katie Lowes, George Ferrier, Dermot Mulroney, Jaime Ray Newman, Chrissy Metz, and other talented actors are in the cast as well.