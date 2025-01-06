See the younger versions of some iconic Outlander characters in new Blood of My Blood images!

There's so much Outlander content to look forward to right now, I love to see it! Especially with the season 7 finale fast approaching. It will be released Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 on Starz. But, don't fret Sassenachs. The historical drama has already been renewed for an eighth and final season, which has wrapped filming. Plus, there's Sam Heughan's The Couple Next Door coming to Starz next week during Droughtlander. And of course there's prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood to look forward to. See, I told you there's a lot!

The 10-episode Blood of My Blood doesn't have an exact release date yet. Though the network did share that the show arrives sometime in 2025. Even though Outlander season 8 has finished filming and is probably in post-production right now, I think Starz is going to either hold onto it until the end of the year, or even push the premiere to next year in 2026. So in the meantime, there's Blood of My Blood to fill that Jamie and Claire-sized heart in our chests.

We got a wonderful treat, and that's seeing SO many familiar characters as their younger selves in some new photos the show's social media account release. That's what's great about the prequel! It will feature a younger Murtagh, Dougal, Jocasta, and more iconic characters from the hit drama. The highly-anticipated series will tell the parallel love stories of Jamie and Claire's parents, respectively. And with that comes their families as well. Check out the images below!

We know that Murtagh's love life was quite tragic in his younger years, and as time went on as well. He was in love with Jamie's mother Ellen, though of course we all know her true love was his da, Brian. We've heard about this backstory, but it will be nice to actually see it play onscreen. I wonder if there's going to be any sort of spark, at least on Jocasta's part, between Jocasta and Murtagh as we know they fall in love in seasons 4 and 5 of the flagship show.

There's also Dougal and Colum who played a part in Ellen's marriage, having a say in who they wanted their strong-willed sister's union to be with. And it wasn't Brian. She ran off with him though, which makes for a wonderful love story. The other familiar names you'll recognize are also Mrs. Fitz, Ned Gowan, and Brian's horrendous dad Lord Lovat.

Courtesy: Starz

Outlander is such a rich world with many intriguing characters. Though in the main series, our favorite couple needs to be front and center and given the most screen time. There's only oh so many minutes in each episode. So I think having this prequel, which author Diana Gabaldon also started as a book and is writing, will be really great to have. And if the images are anything to go by, I'm already shipping Brian and Ellen and Claire's parents Julia and Henry so hard!

Stay tuned as we bring you more updates about Outlander: Blood of My Blood, coming in 2025 to Starz.