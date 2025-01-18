If you're going to miss Sam Heughan after the Outlander finale, watch him in these 4 shows and movies

Outlander season 7 episode 16, the last of the season, is here. With a crazy plot twist as well! That does mean that Droughtlander has also arrived, and it will be a while before Outlander season 8, the final season, premieres on Starz. And so if you're going to miss the series and Sam Heughan, here's 4 shows and movies of his to watch after the Outlander season 7 finale.

The Couple Next Door

Of course there's the obvious choice of the newest show to come out for us U.S. viewers, and that's The Couple Next Door. It's very convenient that the series is going to be releasing new episodes weekly on Fridays on Starz, which you should already have for Outlander! For the full release schedule, click here.

Even if you've already seen it as the show has come out in the UK on Channel 4, I'd say it's worth another watch. Anything to get us through Droughtlander, right? Sam plays traffic cop Danny who is married to fitness instructor, Becka in the psychological thriller. The two are in an open marriage, and perhaps the new couple, Pete and Evie, who move in next door will pique their interests.

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham

Another obvious choice of course is the two seasons of Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham on Starz as well. This is a docuseries with our favorite Outlander actor and his former co-star Graham McTavish, who played the complicated and strong warrior Dougal MacKenzie. In season 1, they travel through different parts of Scotland on a road trip to teach us about the beautiful country's food, culture, and heritage.

Season 2 of the show goes to New Zealand, which is where McTavish currently lives. The country also has a surprising amount of Scottish ties to it, which made it a perfect setting for the second season to explore. I love that this is a look into the duo's relationship in real life, which is quite hilarious.

The Spy Who Dumped Me

If you want action and comedy, then The Spy Who Dumped Me is definitely the film you want to watch! Including Sam of course, it has a great cast of Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon. No offense, but I do like this movie more than Sam's other rom-com, Love Again, with Priyanka Chopra. It was a good film overall. But if I had to recommend one over the other, I would say go with The Spy Who Dumped Me.

The story is centered around best friends Audrey (Kunis) and Morgan (McKinnon) who are dumped, pun intended, into the life of spies when Audrey's ex-boyfriend comes back into her life, with "a team of deadly assassins on his trail," per the synopsis. Through the crazy adventure, there's also a British agent, Sebastian (Heughan), who Morgan meets. And perhaps sparks fly between them. You can buy or rent the movie on Prime Video or Google Play.

A Princess for Christmas

If you're a sucker for those Hallmark Christmas movies, did you know that Sam did one!? A Princess for Christmas is definitely going to give you all the feels. Before they were even as popular as they are now, Sam did a holiday film back in 2011 before he became known as the infamous Jamie Fraser. And he is absolutely dashing!

Our favorite actor plays a prince who falls in love with Jules, a young woman who visits England with her niece and nephew whose parents have just passed away and are in her care now. Their grandfather is a duke, and has asked them to come over from New York to spend Christmas with him now that he's sick. And of course who does she come across? Prince Ashton! The film is on Fandango At Home, PLEX, Prime Video, and Google Play.