Don't miss these two big shows coming to Paramount+ this month!

Are you ready for Yellowjackets season 3 and 1923 season 2 on Paramount+!? Well, if you are there's some great news! Both of these highly-anticipated new seasons are coming our way this month in February 2025. And the wait is not much longer now. When are the release dates? What can you expect to see? We've got all the details for you below!

Yellowjackets season 3

Premieres Friday, Feb. 14 on Paramount+; Sunday, Feb. 16 on Showtime

Showtime thriller drama series Yellowjackets season 3 is gearing up for a return this month. And it's actually this week too! The third season premieres Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 on Paramount+, or on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on Showtime with the first two episodes. So whether you'd like to watch on streaming or television, you have both options!

After premiere day, one new installment will be released weekly of the 10-episode season. The finale of season 2 left us on a huge and heartbreaking cliffhanger, and that's the fact that Natalie is now gone. As seen in the featured image and trailer above, some of the surviving yellowjackets, and Jeff, look to be attending her funeral.

The third season will also see perhaps a shakeup in leadership and tension built up within the group in the past. And in the present timeline, "long-buried secrets" begin to surface that could uncover some "dark truths," per the synopsis. We can't wait to see all that comes next!

1923 season 2 on Paramount+

Premieres Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 on Paramount+

If you've been missing Yellowstone after the show came to an end, then you'll be happy to know that at least we have prequel series 1923 season 2 to look forward to! The second season premieres Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 on Paramount+. It's not known if only one episode or more will drop that day. Though based on season 1's schedule, it will probably just be one installment of the 8-episode season.

Creator Taylor Sheridan has become a household name thanks to the Yellowstone franchise, and even other shows of his like Mayor of Kingstown and Landman are doing really well and are very popular amongst viewers. So it's no surprise this one is one of the most highly-anticipated shows!

In 1923 season 2, Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) will be facing a "cruel winter" with Donald Whitfield a threat once again. Will they be able to protect their ranch and home? We'll find out very, very soon.