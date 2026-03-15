DTF St. Louis episode 3 release time (by each time zone), preview, and more

In episode 2 of HBO Max’s DTF St. Louis, viewers learn the truth about the affair with Clark (Jason Bateman) and Carol (Linda Cardellini). It was easy to think that Clark had initiated the affair since he brought up the DTF app (and was creeping on his neighbor). As the episode continues, viewers learn that Carol sought out Clark.

At the end of the episode, Detective Jodie Plumb (Joy Sunday) learns that Carol lied during their interview. Plumb may not have noticed if Carol hadn’t made a foolish mistake of saying that she ordered the same smoothie whenever she went into Jamba Juice (the Go Getter). That lie was exposed when Detective Plumb went to Jamba Juice, and the clerks told her the truth, saying she is "Watermelon Breeze" because that's her standard order.

That silly little fib sets Detective Plumb on a path to learn that, not only may Clark be innocent, but the “Indiana Jones” picture was a young, and in shape, Floyd Smernitch (David Harbour). All this did was lead to more questions going into episode 3. Keep scrolling to see when the episode debuts.

DTF St. Louis episode 3 release date and time

DTF St Louis episode 3, titled “The Go Getter,” is set to premiere in the US on Sunday, March 15, at 9 p.m. ET. It will air on HBO at the top of the hour in each respective time zone while streaming simultaneously on HBO Max. After the way things end, you won’t want to miss what’s next for Clark.

For those of you watching from other time zones, here are all the times you can watch episode 3 of DTF St. Louis.

Hawaii: 3:00 p.m. HST on Sunday, March 14

Alaska: 5:00 p.m. AKDT on Sunday, March 14

West Coast of the US: 6:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 15

Mountain time: 7:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, March 15

Midwest of the US: 8:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 15

East Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15

Canada (Crave): 9:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 15

Brazil: 10:00 p.m. BRT on Sunday, March 15

Portugal and Western Europe: 1:00 a.m. WEST on Monday, March 16

UK (Sky Atlantic): 1:00 a.m. GMT on Friday, Monday, March 16

Spain and Central Europe: 2:00 a.m. CEST on Monday, March 16

Bulgaria and Eastern Europe: 3:00 a.m. EEST on Monday, March 16

India: 6:30 a.m. IST on Monday, March 16

New Zealand (Neon): 2:00 p.m. NZST on Monday, March 16

What to expect in episode 3

The next episode of DTF St. Louis will obviously further get into the relationship with Carol and Clark. And there will also be some moments that make you shake your head. However, there will be a moment that will make even the most stone-hearted viewer smile, something this writer thought wouldn’t happen until later in the season. Nevertheless, it was perfectly placed.

Lastly, there's a certain moment at the end of the episode that could hint at who the killer is. I won’t tell you when it happens, but when you see it, you’ll know. The creators of this show don't waste moments, and this may not have been one of them. Stay tuned to Show Snob to see if I'm right.

Don't miss new episodes of DTF St. Louis on Sundays on HBO.