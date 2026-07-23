Dutton Ranch season 2 won't premiere as soon as fans hoped

Dutton Ranch was just renewed for season 2 earlier this summer. While fans are still riding the high of the first season and the renewal news, it's not all sunshine and roses at the ranch for season 2 of the Yellowstone spinoff.

Unfortunately, Dutton Ranch season 2 is not going to arrive as soon as fans hoped. With the early renewal and a good chunk of the year left to get filming started on season 2, the cast and crew will not be filming Dutton Ranch season 2 this year.

Ed Harris, who almost bailed halfway through the first season, revealed that production doesn't start on Dutton Ranch season 2 until February 2027 in a recent interview with Variety. That's obviously going to push Dutton Ranch season 2 way back on the calendar from when fans were hoping to see the new season.

After that major cliffhanger in the season 1 finale, it's going to be a long wait for fans.

Ed Harris says he felt “misled” about his “inconsequential” role on “Dutton Ranch,” and that halfway through filming Season 1, he was telling his team to “get me the f--- out of here.”



“Prior to signing on for it, I was talked to quite a bit about what the season was, and what… pic.twitter.com/StmmazVogC — Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2026

Dutton Ranch season 2 won't arrive until late 2027 at the earliest

With a show that's a smash hit like this out of the gate, it seemed like Paramount+ might want to speed things along and get this cast and crew back to work as soon as possible. Doing so would have made an early-to-mid-2027 release date seem quite possible, even probable.

Now, with production not starting until February, there's a good chance that we likely won't see Dutton Ranch season 2 on Paramount+ until late 2027 at the earliest. Production on the first season started in August 2025 and didn't conclude until March 2026, according to reports. That's quite a lengthy production for nine episodes.

We learned earlier this month, via The Hollywood Reporter, that the writers were just getting started on writing season 2.

If season 2 takes a similar amount of time, production will wrap sometime in August, September, or October. Then, we can expect at least a few months between the end of filming and the premiere. So, we're looking at a late 2027 release for Dutton Ranch season 2.

Of course, if they can get in the writers' room, polish up these stories, and be firing on all cylinders by the time February rolls around, there's a chance we could see the season a little bit sooner, perhaps late summer or early fall. That's quite a stretch, but we've seen Taylor Sheridan shows pull things off like that in the past.

This is obviously going to be a bummer for fans, though. Again, I think the early renewal lulled fans into a sense of false security that the second season would arrive early next year.

Fortunately, Yellowstone fans are used to long delays like this between seasons. The latter seasons of Yellowstone took forever to arrive. Luckily, we are not projecting Dutton Ranch season 2 will take quite that long.

Beth Reilly, Cole Hauser, Ed Harris, Natalie Alyn Lind, Finn Little, Juan Pablo Raba, Annette Bening, J. R. Villarreal, and Marc Menchaca will all be back for season 2. Chad Feehan is out as showrunner for the second season, and Benjamin Cavell is stepping in to take over showrunning duties.

We'll share more news about Dutton Ranch season 2. In the meantime, you can watch all nine episodes of the first season on Paramount+.