Every city the Pogues will be stopping by for your chance to meet the Outer Banks cast
Hey, Outer Banks fans! Netflix is providing a rare and very cool opportunity for you to meet some of the Pogues at certain stops across the U.S. And guess what? It's all free! We've got all the details for you about which actors will be attending which cities, and all the attendance info you need for a chance to meet them and celebrate all things Outer Banks! Check out the list below:
Seattle: Thursday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. PT with Chase Stokes and Rudy Pankow
The University of Washington
4001 E. Stevens Way NE
Seattle, WA 98195
This event is only open to students at the university. It's currently full, however there is a wait list.
Houston: Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. CT with Jonathan Daviss and Austin North
Neon Boots
11410 Hempstead Road
Houston, TX 77092
This event is open to anyone 21 years and older and entry is first come, first served. They will allow people to come in until the spot is full.
Chicago: Thursday, Oct. 24 at 5:15 p.m. CT with Madison Bailey and Carlacia Grant
Paradise Park
1913 W. North Ave.
Chicago, IL 60622
This event is open to anyone and entry is first come, first served. They will allow people to come in until the spot is full. You can expect pizza, prizes, and more surprises. Pogue attire is also encouraged!
Miami: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. ET with Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, and Jonathan Daviss
Hard Rock Stadium (University of Miami vs. Florida State University football game)
347 Don Shula Drive, Suite 102
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
This event is open to the public and there is a Fan Zone for OBX attendees which opens up starting at 3 p.m. ET.
These exciting events are all to gear us up for Outer Banks season 4 part 2, which is the final five episodes of the season. The second half of the season premieres Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 on Netflix. Plus, these quick little tour stops are not all that's coming! There's also a Poguelandia event coming Saturday, Nov. 2024 in Santa Monica, California.
Netflix is hosting the event that will include musical performances by Jungle, GloRilla, and Remi Wolf, as well as interactive experiences for fans to "immerse themslves in iconic moments and locations from the world" of Outer Banks, per a press release.
You may just spot The Wreck, Cleo’s Spice Shack, Rockfish Boathouse, Heyward’s Seafood, and more! Plus, there will be cast members on hand to celebrate alongside you. Though no confirmed cast have been announced to attend the event just yet. This is so exciting and a really great idea to promote and celebrate all things Pogues ahead of Outer Banks season 4 part 2!
Outer Banks season 4 part 2 premieres Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 on Netflix. Be sure to check out our recaps and reviews of part 1 for a refresher!