Final treasure hunt awaits the Pogues! Outer Banks returning for fifth and final season
All my fellow Pogues who are excited and impatiently waiting for Outer Banks season 4 part 2 to arrive in just a few days Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 on Netflix, we have some great news to share ahead of the final five episodes' debut. Outer Banks has been renewed for a season 5, which will be the show's last!
This is definitely bittersweet news. It's always hard to know that your favorite series is ending, especially one with such a lovable group of friends who always manage to make us laugh, and give us all the feels. But all good things must come to an end at some point. And at least the adventurous story will get the proper ending that it deserves.
Writing on Outer Banks season 5 has begun
Per a Netflix press release, the writers are hard at work on the scripts for Outer Banks season 5. So it's still in the early stages. It doesn't sound like any filming is set to begin just yet. That also means we don't have a release date either. I mean it's possible OBX5 could arrive in late 2025. But if I had to guess, I think 2026 is more likely. We'll have to wait and see.
Co-creators and executive producers Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke shared in a note, which you can see below, that they believe season 5 will be "our best yet." And we definitely have all the faith in them as well!
With us also not having season 4 part 2 here yet, it's hard to determine where the story will even go. Will John B., Sarah, Pope, Cleo, Kiara, and JJ find Blackbeard's Blue Crown and more treasure? Or will the hunt they are on now continue into the fifth season? Perhaps the final season will introduce one last heist for the adventurous Pogues. There's so many questions we don't have the answers to just yet!
I think it would be better to wrap up the Blackbeard treasure storyline in Outer Banks season 4, and then have one last and big treasure hunt to look forward to in Outer Banks season 5. While El Dorado somehow took three seasons to wrap up. I don't know. I feel like this storyline would be better off as one season. I mean, if there's one thing we know about the Pogues it's that they can't stay out of trouble. So I'm sure they'll find a way to get themselves wrapped up in something new no matter how season 4 episode 10 ends.
How do you feel about the renewal news? Outer Banks season 4 part 2 premieres Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 on Netflix.