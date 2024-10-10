Is Blackbeard's Blue Crown from Outer Banks season 4 real?
Of course the OBX story is all about treasure hunting, and the Pogues have become true professionals in this area. With circumstances in Outer Banks season 4 part 1 leading them to finding an amulet for Wes Genrette, which they do so successfully, they find out there's an even bigger prize. They need as much money as they can get their hands on after all!
That bigger prize would be The Blue Crown, and the search for this Blackbeard treasure is why Pope and Sarah get themselves stuck underground with no way out and water filling up. They need an escape plan, fast! With the Netflix series using some sort of history and real-life figures, you may be wondering if Blackbeard's Blue Crown is real.
The Blue Crown from Outer Banks season 4 is not real
The answer to that is, no. Blackbeard, aka Edward Teach's, Blue Crown treasure from Outer Banks season 4 is not real. While the pirate himself is a real-life figure from history, the show has added its own elements to the story that are not true facts. But like every series, you add what you want to fit the story.
Blackbeard really was a pirate who found his end in North Carolina. Today, there's pieces from the wreck of what is probably his ship, Queen Anne's Revenge, that you can see at the North Carolina Maritime Museum. However no true treasure or important artifacts were recovered, and neither the amulet or Blue Crown are real. These two items were made up for the OBX story.
He also was not married to an Elizabeth Teach. It's believed he may have wed a woman named Mary Ormund. Though the fact he was shot then beheaded, and his head was hung at the front of the ship of his captors is true. And some people today believe that his ghost is still around, vs. the show using Elizabeth's ghost in the tale instead.
It's not uncommon nor surprising that Outer Banks season 4 has mixed history and fiction to bring us the latest treasure hunt for the Pogues. The Cross of Santo Domingo featured in Outer Banks season 2 also was just made up for the series. Either way, whether it's fact or fiction, the story is very fun and intriguing. It's definitely a treasure hunt I want to keep exploring! And we'll be able to do so in season 4 part 2, coming soon.
Outer Banks season 4 Part 2 premieres Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 on Netflix. Be sure to check out all of our recaps and reviews of the first half of the season as well!