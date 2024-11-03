The Pogues lose it all in the Outer Banks season 4 part 2 trailer (Plus new images!)
Pogues, Pogues, Pogues. Gather around because we have some great news to share! The Outer Banks season 4 part 2 trailer is here, and boy is there so much to unpack. If you watched all the way until the end of season 4 part 1, there was a short teaser. But that didn't reveal as much as this video has! Check out the OBX season 4 part 2 trailer below.
Alright, there's a lot to break down here. This is so exciting and overwhelming in the best way. Let's start with Poguelandia 2.0. Unfortunately the man that had been at the auction against them when they first got JJ's home back seems to make good on his promise to rezone the area. This means that John B, JJ, Sarah, Kiara, and Cleo would have to give it up. And as Kie says in the trailer, it seems like they're now homeless and have nothing left. Of course Topper and Ruth are there to bask in their success. Ugh.
This is so sad because they worked so hard to build the house and the shop. It's so disappointing that the Kooks win again. But, you know. That is how this story goes. I mean if we thought they were desperate the first time before building Poguelandia 2.0, they're in a much worse spot right now. Is there a positive thing as Sarah is trying to look for in all of this? Oh my goodness.
Outer Banks season 4 part 2 first-look images
Next up is the hunt for Blackbeard's Blue Crown, and that's going to take the Pogues on a new adventure to Morocco in Outer Banks season 4 part 2! Though it's clear they're definitely not the only ones searching for it either. Langer, the Captain, and that crew are going on a treasure hunt as well. And for some reason, Rafe is tagging along. With the Pogues that is. Interesting, interesting.
With nothing left to lose, these guys are on a mission and won't be giving up too easily. I have complete faith in our beloved Pogues. I just hope that the odds might finally work in their favor this time around. The trailer and first-look images of the final five episodes (which we shared below) were released as a part of the Poguelandia: An Outer Banks Experience event Netflix has hosted to celebrate this wonderful show. We'll get to that in a moment. But first, here's some more of the photos.
It's going to be really interesting to see JJ and Groff, who we now know is his biological father, interacting since the truth is out. I mean, he's a powerful man with money. Will he be able to help the Pogues out? He's clearly after Blackbeard's treasure as well. Maybe he'll be able to help them against the Kooks a bit? Because clearly they're going to need it. Especially JJ given the photo of him and Shoupe below. Oh no!
In the photo below, Captain, Dalia, and what looks like Groff, are in Morocco. Apparently. What business does he have with her? Wouldn't he want to be working with his son? Or does he not care about JJ? There's so many questions we have that we need the answers to! One of my biggest ones is why in the world Rafe is on this adventure too?
Poguelandia: An Outer Banks Experience
Even though Outer Banks season 4 has already premiered with part 1 in October 2024, that doesn't mean Netflix has stopped celebrating the wonderful show withOBX season 4 part 2 on the way Thursday, Nov. 7!
Part of those festivities have been some of the show's cast making stops in different cities to connect with fans. Side note - we were able to see stars Madison Bailey and Carlacia Grant when they came to Chicago! You can find coverage of that on our network's X account and Instagram as well.
The biggest event of all to celebrate though is Poguelandia: An Outer Banks Experience! This is the second time the streamer puts on the event which includes set ups of the Poguelandia home and surf shop, photo ops with the Twinkie, food, and live performances. The free festivities happened today in Santa Monica, California. Are you excited about what's to come up next? We sure are!
Outer Banks season 4 part 2 premieres Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 on Netflix.