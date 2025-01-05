It's the first awards show of the year! Don't miss Golden Globes 2025 with this TV and streaming guide

It's almost time for the first awards show of the year with the Golden Globes 2025 kicking it off! The ceremony honors and recognizes projects, actors, and behind-the-scenes creatives in film and television. And this year, of course we're taking a look back at some of the best shows and movies 2024 had to offer.

Golden Globes 2025 will be available to watch live tonight, Jan. 5, 2025 and is hosted by comedian and television host Nikki Glaser. So what time can you tune in, where exactly can you see it, is the awards show on streaming as well? We give you all the details you need so you don't miss a minute. Read on below!

Jump to:

©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

How to watch on TV

The 82nd annual Golden Globes begins at 8 p.m. ET and runs for three hours, coming to an end at 11 p.m. ET. So be sure you have popcorn and snacks at the ready. It's going to be a long but star-filled night. If you want to watch the Golden Globes on TV and live, you can do so by having access to CBS. Cable of course is the easiest way to go. Otherwise, there's many other options to choose from. We shared them all below, including prices:

Platform Prices and Packages FuboTV Essential: $74.99/month



Pro: $79.99/month



Elite: $89.99/month



Latino: $32.99/month DIRECTV

Entertainment: $74.99/month



Choice: $79.99/month



Ultimate: $109.99/month



Premier: $154.99/month YouTube TV



$82.99/month Hulu + Live TV Hulu + Live TV Only: $81.99/month



Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (With Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads): $82.99/month



Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads): $87.99/month



Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (No Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads): $95.99/month

Matthew Taplinger/CBS ©2025

How to watch on streaming

There's also a streaming option to watch the 2025 Golden Globes if you're subscribed. It's also a cheaper option as well. The ceremony will be streaming live on Paramount+, however there's a catch. This option is available only if you have the Paramount+ with Showtime tier, which costs $12.99/month.

The streamer only has one other tier, which is Paramount+ Essential for $7.99/month. The Golden Globes will be streaming for Essential subscribers, however not live. You'll have to wait until the next day on Monday, Jan. 6 to tune in.

How to sign up for Parmount+

Visit the Paramount+ sign up page

Create an account by entering a username and a password

Choose Paramount+ with Showtime or Paramount+ Essential

Enter your chosen payment method

Login to start the Golden Globes!

Chris Hemsworth Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame | Eric Charbonneau/GettyImages

The star-studded presenters

Andrew Garfield

Anthony Mackie

Anthony Ramos

Anya Taylor-Joy

Ariana DeBose

Aubrey Plaza

Auliʻi Cravalho

Awkwafina

Brandi Carlile

Catherine O'Hara

Colin Farrell

Colman Domingo

Demi Moore

Dwayne Johnson

Édgar Ramírez

Elton John

Gal Gadot

Glenn Close

Jeff Goldblum

Jennifer Coolidge

Kaley Cuoco

Kate Hudson

Kathy Bates

Ke Huy Quan

Kerry Washington

Margaret Qualley

Melissa McCarthy

Michael Keaton

Michelle Yeoh

Miles Teller

Mindy Kaling

Morris Chestnu

Nate Bargatze

Nicolas Cage

Rachel Brosnahan

Rob McElhenney

Salma Hayek Pinault

Sarah Paulson

Seth Rogen

Sharon Stone

Vin Diesel

Viola Davis

Zoë Kravitz

(Photo by: Marcell Piti/Carnival Film & Television Limited)

Golden Globes 2025 television nominees

Here at Show Snob, we focus on television. Specifically, streaming TV. And while we're definitely fans of many of the films that came out in 2024, we're going to focus on the shows nominated at the Golden Globes 2025 this year. But for a full list of nominees, you can head over to the event's website. Alright, here are the major categories for shows and actors nominated in the television category!

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL (PEACOCK)

THE DIPLOMAT (NETFLIX)

MR. & MRS. SMITH (PRIME VIDEO)

SHŌGUN (FX/HULU)

SLOW HORSES (APPLE TV+)

SQUID GAME (NETFLIX)

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)

THE BEAR (FX/HULU)

THE GENTLEMEN (NETFLIX)

HACKS (HBO | MAX)

NOBODY WANTS THIS (NETFLIX)

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (HULU)

Ripley Cr. Netflix © 2023

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

BABY REINDEER (NETFLIX)

DISCLAIMER (APPLE TV+)

MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY (NETFLIX)

THE PENGUIN (HBO | MAX)

RIPLEY (NETFLIX)

TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY (HBO | MAX)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

KATHY BATES (MATLOCK)

EMMA D’ARCY (HOUSE OF THE DRAGON)

MAYA ERSKINE (MR. & MRS. SMITH)

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY (BLACK DOVES)

KERI RUSSELL (THE DIPLOMAT)

ANNA SAWAI (SHŌGUN)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

DONALD GLOVER (MR. & MRS. SMITH)

JAKE GYLLENHAAL (PRESUMED INNOCENT)

GARY OLDMAN (SLOW HORSES)

EDDIE REDMAYNE (THE DAY OF THE JACKAL)

HIROYUKI SANADA (SHŌGUN)

BILLY BOB THORNTON (LANDMAN)

(Disney/Gilles Mingasson)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

KRISTEN BELL (NOBODY WANTS THIS)

QUINTA BRUNSON (ABBOTT ELEMENTARY)

AYO EDEBIRI (THE BEAR)

SELENA GOMEZ (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)

KATHRYN HAHN (AGATHA ALL ALONG)

JEAN SMART (HACKS)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

ADAM BRODY (NOBODY WANTS THIS)

TED DANSON (A MAN ON THE INSIDE)

STEVE MARTIN (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)

JASON SEGEL (SHRINKING)

MARTIN SHORT (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE (THE BEAR)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

CATE BLANCHETT (DISCLAIMER)

JODIE FOSTER (TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY)

CRISTIN MILIOTI (THE PENGUIN)

SOFÍA VERGARA (GRISELDA)

NAOMI WATTS (FEUD: CAPOTE VS. THE SWANS)

KATE WINSLET (THE REGIME)

Photograph by Macall Polay/HBO

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

COLIN FARRELL (THE PENGUIN)

RICHARD GADD (BABY REINDEER)

KEVIN KLINE (DISCLAIMER)

COOPER KOCH (MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY)

EWAN MCGREGOR (A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW)

ANDREW SCOTT (RIPLEY)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS (THE BEAR)

HANNAH EINBINDER (HACKS)

DAKOTA FANNING (RIPLEY)

JESSICA GUNNING (BABY REINDEER)

ALLISON JANNEY (THE DIPLOMAT)

KALI REIS (TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

TADANOBU ASANO (SHŌGUN)

JAVIER BARDEM (MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY)

HARRISON FORD (SHRINKING)

JACK LOWDEN (SLOW HORSES)

DIEGO LUNA (LA MÁQUINA)

EBON MOSS-BACHRACH (THE BEAR)

Golden Globes 2025 air Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Stream the event on Paramount+ as well.