It's the first awards show of the year! Don't miss Golden Globes 2025 with this TV and streaming guide

It's almost time for the first awards show of the year with the Golden Globes 2025 kicking it off! The ceremony honors and recognizes projects, actors, and behind-the-scenes creatives in film and television. And this year, of course we're taking a look back at some of the best shows and movies 2024 had to offer.
Golden Globes 2025 will be available to watch live tonight, Jan. 5, 2025 and is hosted by comedian and television host Nikki Glaser. So what time can you tune in, where exactly can you see it, is the awards show on streaming as well? We give you all the details you need so you don't miss a minute. Read on below!
Jump to:
- How to watch on TV
- How to watch on streaming
- The star-studded presenters
- Golden Globes 2025 television nominees
How to watch on TV
The 82nd annual Golden Globes begins at 8 p.m. ET and runs for three hours, coming to an end at 11 p.m. ET. So be sure you have popcorn and snacks at the ready. It's going to be a long but star-filled night. If you want to watch the Golden Globes on TV and live, you can do so by having access to CBS. Cable of course is the easiest way to go. Otherwise, there's many other options to choose from. We shared them all below, including prices:
Platform
Prices and Packages
Essential: $74.99/month
Entertainment: $74.99/month
$82.99/month
Hulu + Live TV Only: $81.99/month
How to watch on streaming
There's also a streaming option to watch the 2025 Golden Globes if you're subscribed. It's also a cheaper option as well. The ceremony will be streaming live on Paramount+, however there's a catch. This option is available only if you have the Paramount+ with Showtime tier, which costs $12.99/month.
The streamer only has one other tier, which is Paramount+ Essential for $7.99/month. The Golden Globes will be streaming for Essential subscribers, however not live. You'll have to wait until the next day on Monday, Jan. 6 to tune in.
How to sign up for Parmount+
- Visit the Paramount+ sign up page
- Create an account by entering a username and a password
- Choose Paramount+ with Showtime or Paramount+ Essential
- Enter your chosen payment method
- Login to start the Golden Globes!
The star-studded presenters
- Andrew Garfield
- Anthony Mackie
- Anthony Ramos
- Anya Taylor-Joy
- Ariana DeBose
- Aubrey Plaza
- Auliʻi Cravalho
- Awkwafina
- Brandi Carlile
- Catherine O'Hara
- Colin Farrell
- Colman Domingo
- Demi Moore
- Dwayne Johnson
- Édgar Ramírez
- Elton John
- Gal Gadot
- Glenn Close
- Jeff Goldblum
- Jennifer Coolidge
- Kaley Cuoco
- Kate Hudson
- Kathy Bates
- Ke Huy Quan
- Kerry Washington
- Margaret Qualley
- Melissa McCarthy
- Michael Keaton
- Michelle Yeoh
- Miles Teller
- Mindy Kaling
- Morris Chestnu
- Nate Bargatze
- Nicolas Cage
- Rachel Brosnahan
- Rob McElhenney
- Salma Hayek Pinault
- Sarah Paulson
- Seth Rogen
- Sharon Stone
- Vin Diesel
- Viola Davis
- Zoë Kravitz
Golden Globes 2025 television nominees
Here at Show Snob, we focus on television. Specifically, streaming TV. And while we're definitely fans of many of the films that came out in 2024, we're going to focus on the shows nominated at the Golden Globes 2025 this year. But for a full list of nominees, you can head over to the event's website. Alright, here are the major categories for shows and actors nominated in the television category!
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
THE DAY OF THE JACKAL (PEACOCK)
THE DIPLOMAT (NETFLIX)
MR. & MRS. SMITH (PRIME VIDEO)
SHŌGUN (FX/HULU)
SLOW HORSES (APPLE TV+)
SQUID GAME (NETFLIX)
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC)
THE BEAR (FX/HULU)
THE GENTLEMEN (NETFLIX)
HACKS (HBO | MAX)
NOBODY WANTS THIS (NETFLIX)
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (HULU)
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
BABY REINDEER (NETFLIX)
DISCLAIMER (APPLE TV+)
MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY (NETFLIX)
THE PENGUIN (HBO | MAX)
RIPLEY (NETFLIX)
TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY (HBO | MAX)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
KATHY BATES (MATLOCK)
EMMA D’ARCY (HOUSE OF THE DRAGON)
MAYA ERSKINE (MR. & MRS. SMITH)
KEIRA KNIGHTLEY (BLACK DOVES)
KERI RUSSELL (THE DIPLOMAT)
ANNA SAWAI (SHŌGUN)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
DONALD GLOVER (MR. & MRS. SMITH)
JAKE GYLLENHAAL (PRESUMED INNOCENT)
GARY OLDMAN (SLOW HORSES)
EDDIE REDMAYNE (THE DAY OF THE JACKAL)
HIROYUKI SANADA (SHŌGUN)
BILLY BOB THORNTON (LANDMAN)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
KRISTEN BELL (NOBODY WANTS THIS)
QUINTA BRUNSON (ABBOTT ELEMENTARY)
AYO EDEBIRI (THE BEAR)
SELENA GOMEZ (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)
KATHRYN HAHN (AGATHA ALL ALONG)
JEAN SMART (HACKS)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
ADAM BRODY (NOBODY WANTS THIS)
TED DANSON (A MAN ON THE INSIDE)
STEVE MARTIN (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)
JASON SEGEL (SHRINKING)
MARTIN SHORT (ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING)
JEREMY ALLEN WHITE (THE BEAR)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
CATE BLANCHETT (DISCLAIMER)
JODIE FOSTER (TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY)
CRISTIN MILIOTI (THE PENGUIN)
SOFÍA VERGARA (GRISELDA)
NAOMI WATTS (FEUD: CAPOTE VS. THE SWANS)
KATE WINSLET (THE REGIME)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
COLIN FARRELL (THE PENGUIN)
RICHARD GADD (BABY REINDEER)
KEVIN KLINE (DISCLAIMER)
COOPER KOCH (MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY)
EWAN MCGREGOR (A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW)
ANDREW SCOTT (RIPLEY)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS (THE BEAR)
HANNAH EINBINDER (HACKS)
DAKOTA FANNING (RIPLEY)
JESSICA GUNNING (BABY REINDEER)
ALLISON JANNEY (THE DIPLOMAT)
KALI REIS (TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
TADANOBU ASANO (SHŌGUN)
JAVIER BARDEM (MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY)
HARRISON FORD (SHRINKING)
JACK LOWDEN (SLOW HORSES)
DIEGO LUNA (LA MÁQUINA)
EBON MOSS-BACHRACH (THE BEAR)
Golden Globes 2025 air Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Stream the event on Paramount+ as well.