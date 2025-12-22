Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 6 release time, finale preview, and what to expect

Believe it or not, we have officially reached the end of Heated Rivalry season 1. The season flew by so quickly, but that's what happens when we're all absolutely consumed by a television show and said television show only has six episodes!

Thankfully, the hit series has already been renewed for season 2, so we don't have to worry about its fate after the first season comes to an end. Last week's episode truly changed everything for Shane and Ilya after getting to one of the most pivotal twists from Rachel Reid's books. Shane and Ilya finally confessed their feelings for each other as Scott and Kip's public kiss further amplified their feelings.

Next up in the season 1 finale, Shane and Ilya are headed to Shane's cottage for a summer getaway, where we'll be getting even more exciting moments from the book. Before watching the Heated Rivalry season finale, find out what you need to know, including the release time and what to expect!

When does Heated Rivalry episode 6 come out?

For the last time this year, a new episode of Heated Rivalry drops at midnight ET and 9 p.m. PT on HBO Max and Crave. The season finale begins streaming on Friday, December 26 at midnight on the East Coast and Thursday, December 25 on the West Coast. Merry Christmas to us! Since the episode releases during the Christmas holiday, everyone can stay up late to watch the season finale as soon as its released. We're not going to want to risk spoilers for this episode!

Find out what time Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 6 comes out in your time zone:

Hawaii: 6:00 p.m. HST on Thursday, December 25

Alaska: 8:00 p.m. AKDT on Thursday, December 25

West Coast of the US: 9:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 25

Mountain time: 10:00 p.m. MT on Thursday, December 25

Midwest of the US: 11:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, December 25

East Coast of the US: 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, December 26

Canada (Crave): 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, December 26

There's finally some good news to share for those across the pond who have been patiently waiting to watch Heated Rivalry. The romantic sports drama has been picked up by Sky and the NOW streaming service in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The series makes its premiere on Sky and NOW on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. That's still a decent time away, but at least there's an official release date in the UK and Ireland for more fans to tune into the hottest show of the year.

Connor Storrie as Ilya Rozanov in Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 5 | Courtesy of Bell Media

What to expect in Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 6, "The Cottage"

After the blissful events of Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 5, there's so much to look forward to between Shane and Ilya in the season finale. They at long last turned their situationship into a real relationship thanks to some hard conversations that forced them to let their guards down and emotionally open up to each other. Finally, they have embraced their feelings for each other rather than repressing them — this especially goes for Ilya.

By the end of the penultimate episode, Shane and Ilya are in a good place, even if Ilya doesn't believe that they have any chance of going public with their relationship. That all changes when the couple watches the big hockey game separately and sees Scott Hunter make a brave decision to kiss Kip on the ice in front of everyone after winning the cup. Ilya had been resolved to return home to Russia for the summer, but after seeing the kiss, he decided to join Shane at the cottage.

Check out the official Heated Rivalry season 1 episode 6 synopsis: "Shane and Ilya get away from the spotlight for a rare moment of freedom. But when the outside world intrudes, they have to face some tough decisions that could change everything about their future and what it means to build a life together."

Hopefully, the season 1 finale will see Hollanov all loved up at the cottage and sinking deeper and deeper into their relationship. It's been such a long time coming for them. Nearly a decade of texting, secret hookups, and failed attempts at emotional intimacy have all brought them here. Based on the events in the book, we have an idea about what will be going down in the season finale, and that of course involves their love declaration and someone other than Rose and Svetlana knowing the truth.

As star Connor Storrie told Swooon, "As the story progresses, everything that takes place in the cottage was really satisfying from an actor’s perspective. Just because we get to a different level of their intimacy, their relationship. I think that’s the most exciting to me, and I also think some of the coolest revelations happen to the characters when they are there."

Even though there were no on-screen sex scenes in the penultimate episode, because episode 5 instead shined a light on their emotional connection rather than their physical, we will surely get to see the steamy scenes from the cottage in the book, which will be all the more special since they are openly in love. What will be interesting to see is if the season 1 finale ends on any sort of cliffhanger that leads into season 2's adaptation of Reid's other books. The anticipation couldn't be higher!

Watch the Heated Rivalry season 1 finale on Friday, Dec. 26 on HBO Max.