How and when to watch Outlander season 7 episode 14 (Synopsis, preview, and more)

Wow, last week's episode of Outlander season 7 moved the story along very nicely, especially when it comes to the Brianna, Roger, and Buck storylines. Yes, now we have some more questions rather than all the answers. But, some plot points did start to get resolved. And hopefully that continues with this week's new episode as well!

Outlander season 7 episode 14, "Ye Dinna Get Used to It," comes out Friday, Dec. 27, 2024 on both the Starz app and Starz channel. With it being both a Friday and holiday weekend, hopefully that means many of you will have time to tune in right when the episode is releases! Now there's two different times depending on where you choose to watch, which we shared below:

Starz app

East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Friday , Dec. 27

, Dec. 27 West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursday , Dec. 26

, Dec. 26 Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursday , Dec.26

, Dec.26 Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursday , Dec. 26

Starz linear channel on TV

East coast: 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 27

West coast: 5 p.m. PT on Friday, Dec. 27

Midwest: 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 27

Mountain: 6 p.m. MT on Friday, Dec. 27

Courtesy: Starz

This episode is a special one because it's written by the one and only Diana Gabaldon, aka the author of the Outlander books! She's written episodes in past seasons, and they're always great. And I love that the writer is involved in the show in an extra way like this. It's definitely one you don't want to miss!

It looks we're going to continue looking at the aftermath of the major storylines going on, in particular Lord John Grey's troubles and Bree's fight against Rob Cameron. Here's what they synopsis tells us:

"The truth about Lord John Grey’s mysterious disappearance is revealed. Brianna faces off with the foes threatening her family."

Courtesy: Starz

I'm thinking that the truth about Lord John's disappearance coming to light has to do with William. I mean, he was in his own spiral in episode 12 with the revelation that Jamie is his biological father. Though he was nowhere to be found in last week's episode which I find interesting.

He's bound to show up again and ask where his dad is, even if he is hurt by the lies. Man. William already doesn't have a great image of Jamie being a Rebel. And now if he finds out he beat up his father. Not going to be the best way to bring the two closer.

Then there's our supergirl Brianna! The description hints that she'll come face to face with Rob once again. And perhaps, his accomplice if he is indeed working with someone else. I hope she catches him and he gets the punishment he deserves, the greedy bastard. There's also the promo which reveals more:

General Jamie Fraser is reporting for duty in the ongoing American Revolution. Plus, William is back to his duties as well. How will he face his fighting against Jamie now that he knows the truth? And um, does Claire contribute to and inspire the making of the first American flag of the 13 colonies? Ooh!!

Outlander season 7 episode 14 will be released Friday, Dec. 27, 2024 on Starz. Be sure to check out our Outlander page for interviews with the cast, reviews, and more!