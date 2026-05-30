Is Lexi Euphoria’s biggest hater or its only responsible adult?

Throughout Euphoria season 3, viewers are getting a better look at who everyone is.

At first, you see that certain people haven’t changed since high school. For example, Nate Jacobs was still an arrogant crybaby who refused to accept responsibility for his idiotic decisions. It’s one of the reasons he was tormented and killed by dangerous people. Then, there’s Maddy, who’s adapted to a world that doesn’t want her. Sadly, after what happened in the penultimate episode, she may regret being part of Alamo Brown’s life. Last, there’s Lexi, who is different from everyone.

There has been a divide among fans about whether or not Lexi Howard, played by Maude Apatow, is a good person. Does she do or say mean things? Of course, she’s only human. Everyone has made mistakes and said things that they will later regret. However, when it comes to Lexi, she’s much more complex than just being a good or bad person. Let’s look at two examples surrounding the two most important people in Lexi's life, Rue and Cassie.

Euphoria season 3 - Photograph by Patrick Wymore/HBO

Rue, the Bible, and working

In season 3 episode 6, Lexi finally gets the chance to write on the show she’s working on. This is an opportunity that will change the course of her life and career forever. And since she has the confidence of her boss and the determination to succeed, she needs to be hyper-focused. Unfortunately, in episode 7, Rue is too busy being self-absorbed to understand that Lexi needs space.

In Rue’s defense, she believes she just received a message from God. That’s a life-altering moment that would lead anyone to want to talk about the experience. Sadly, it’s hard to defend Rue here.

Even if we take away Rue's thinking that she saw the personification of the tale of Moses and the Burning Bush, she still spent time discussing her work with the DEA. Lexi is normally willing to discuss the things that are going on in Rue’s life. The problem now is that Lexi is in the middle of something that could boost her career. Also, Lexi gave her multiple hints and commented directly that she had writing to do. And it’s not as if Lexi isn’t being accommodating by giving Rue a place to stay.

With all of that being said, Lexi’s comment about Rue’s mother was a low blow. Lexi knows about Rue’s struggle with staying sober and how fragile her relationship with her mother is. That was the only moment in this scene that may be unforgivable.

Lexi and Cassie

The relationship between Lexi and Cassie is more than sibling rivalry. Lexi grew up looking at Cassie and wanting to be her. Cassie also got everything she wanted in high school, and that carried over into her adulthood. Now, she has invaded Lexi’s work life and was talking as if she had always wanted to act. It's no wonder that Lexi's admiration turned into resentment.

Now, here comes a moment when this writer will do something he doesn’t like doing, and that’s defend Cassie. In any job, you must sell yourself. That means there will be times when you have to exaggerate your life and lie. I assume that goes double in Hollywood. So, when Cassie said that she’d acted all her life, sure, it was false, but I understood needing to say it.

Now, if I were Lexi, I’d be annoyed, too. Her older sister messes up her audition and gets the chance to go from an extra to a recurring character. So, once again, everything works out for Cassie. Although once one of the higher-ups learns that Cassie has an OnlyFans, Cassie is fired.

As of now, Cassie is unaware that she’s lost the role. This will be another blow to Cassie, who just saw her husband’s dead body.

Maude Apatow in Euphoria season 3 on HBO - Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

Lexi seems more like a chaotic neutral

To put this in simple (ish) terms, Lexi Howard is a chaotic neutral. For those of you who don’t understand the reference, TV Tropes defines this as, “A character is Chaotic Neutral when, according to the best known Character Alignment system, they fail to qualify for either Good or Evil but fall on the Chaotic side of the Law—Chaos axis.”

This doesn’t seem like Lexi until you think about the other characters on Euphoria.

While everyone else is living a reckless life, Lexi is neat, organized, and does everything that’s expected of her. In the world of Euphoria, that is chaotic. This leads Lexi to do and say things to her peers and relatives that come off as rude and judgmental. However, everyone has their breaking point, and Lexi may be reaching hers.

Since season 1 of Euphoria, Lexi Howard watched the people around her say and do whatever they want with little to no repercussions. This would drive anyone to become resentful. Hopefully, bitterness doesn't turn Lexi into being uncaring and toxic like everyone else around her. Stay tuned to Show Snob to find out if that happens.