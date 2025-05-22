It's Always Sunny could have looked different with this star initially passing up their role

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia on FX started almost 20 years ago and has been running for 16 seasons. Thankfully this summer on July 9, there's a new installment coming, It's Always Sunny season 17. We absolutely can't wait for more laughs! It's the ensemble cast that's one of the main reasons why the comedy works so well. But the show could have looked very different.

Kaitlin Olson almost didn't play Dee Reynolds

In an interview with Variety, real-life couple Rob McElhenney (Mac) and Kaitlin Olson (Dee) talked about how initially, the actor, who co-created the project, wasn't really impressed with Olson's audition. Though eventually his producing partner made him realize the potential the actress has. So when he changed his mind, Olson actually passed on the role of Sweet Dee! Here's what she told the news outlet:

“When they offered me the part, I asked for four scripts. And I was shocked, because they didn’t have anything funny for Sweet Dee.”

The Sunny star went on to explain that those scripts saw Dee "more of a nag" instead of joining in on the "fun, offensive stuff" the guys were able to do, per Variety. And that's why the actress initially passed and didn't want to be a part of the series anymore. Though McElhenney was able to explain to her that their tight budget wouldn't allow them to write new scripts, but there were other places he wanted "to go with Dee" and promised "the character would evolve into something more improper," per Variety. And boy she sure did!

IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA -- "A Woman's Right to Chop" – Season 14, Episode 9 (Airs November 20, 10:00 pm e/p) Pictured: (l-r) Kaitlin Olson as Dee, Glenn Howerton as Dennis, Charlie Day as Charlie, Danny DeVito as Frank, Rob McElhenney as Mac. CR: Patrick McElhenney/FXX

Not only would It's Always Sunny have looked different if Olson wasn't the one playing Dee, actress and comedian Kristen Wiig was also being considered for the role at the time. With all due respect, she is talented and funny, there's no doubt about that. Though it's clear that the role of Dee Reynolds was meant for Olson. The dynamic between the main five just works so well, and it was evident from the start.

Also, thankfully McElhenney did listen to his producing partner and Olson did give the raunchy comedy a chance because they ended up together! So their personal lives could have looked very different as well. The two co-stars started dating around the second season, and have been together ever since.

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - ÒVolunteersÓ - Ava announces the school district is sending a group of volunteers to help out at Abbott; however, when they arrive, things donÕt go as planned. WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8 (8:30-9:02 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Gilles Mingasson) TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS, KAITLIN OLSON

They tied the knot in September 2008, then welcomed their first son Axel in 2010 and Leo in 2012. Aw! It's so sweet when things work out, and it's reassuring for everyone because sometimes if it doesn't work between two co-stars, it can ruin the show for everyone. The actors knew the risks, as they told Variety, and thankfully everything worked it out very well.

Don't miss It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 when it premieres Wednesday, July 9, 2025 with the first two episodes on FX. You can stream new episodes on Hulu the next day. The new season will also include the second part of the Abbott Elementary and It's Always Sunny crossover episode.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is streaming on Hulu.