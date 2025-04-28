It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fires things up at Abbott Elementary in crossover episode sneak peek

If you're like me and didn't get enough of the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Abbott Elementary crossover event, then you'll be happy to know that when our favorite raunch comedy returns to FX this summer, we're getting a second part! And it's going to be much more focused on the iconic gang.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 premieres Wednesday, July 9, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET with two episodes on FX. You can also stream new episodes on Hulu the next day. The network hasn't confirmed this, but based on the promos so far I'm assuming the crossover episode will be the first one. Or perhaps since two Sunny episode are being released on premiere day, it will be the second.

If you watched the first half on Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 9, "Volunteers," which is also streaming on Hulu, then you'll know that Charlie, Mac, Dee, Dennis, and Frank were volunteering at the school as a part of their community service for dumping 100 gallons of baby oil, 500 Paddy's Pub t-shirts, and a Cybertruck into the Schuylkill River. If that sound outrageous, it definitely is. But there's no limit to the amount of trouble this group can get into.

So I wonder if maybe the first episode will show us them doing this and how they got into so much trouble in the first place, and then the second episode of season 17 will be the crossover? Or, they might just skip right to it. Whatever it is, it seems to be coming soon and we're so here for it!

FX recently released a promo at the new season, which you can find here. Now we have another sneak peek that shows the It's Always Sunny gang firing things up at Abbott Elementary. Literally. Mac and Frank seem to have some sort of bet going on. To prove a silly point, as is usual with these guys, Mac has a flamethrower ready to burn a bench in the gym of the school. As if Abbott needs anymore trouble!

It's also great to see more Dennis in the sneak peek and promo after he was mostly away from the Abbot half of the episode. This came down to scheduling conflicts as he was filming Netflix series Sirens at the same time. So his time on set was limited. But, his absence from Part 1 will be explained in the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 crossover episode. This is going to be so much fun!

As a fan of both shows, I'm also particularly excited to see how Janine, Gregory, Ava, and the rest of the school staff act while their documentary cameras are off. Janine actress Quinta Brunson has teased that the characters will be more raunchy since they can say thinks on the FX series that they can't on cable television. Ha!

