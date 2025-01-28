Joel Edgerton shares positive filming update for Dark Matter season 2

Dark Matter was a new sci-fi series that debuted on Apple TV+ in the summer last year. And shortly after its season 1 finale came out, the show got renewed for a second season. Though it ends up being quite a complicated story towards the end, I guess it resonated with many viewers. Since then, there haven't been many updates about the work being done on Dark Matter season 2. Well, now we have one.

Per Screen Rant, lead actor Joel Edgerton shared that filming for Dark Matter season 2 will "start shooting really soon." The series got renewed back in August 2024. So I'm assuming soon means within the next couple of months. When the news outlet spoke to the actor, he was at the Sundance Film Festival promoting his upcoming movie, Train Dreams. That's probably why production on the Apple TV+ series hasn't started yet. That could put the second season at a potential late 2025 release, though 2026 is more likely given the CGI and effects needed to bring the sci-fi drama to life.

What's difficult about the second season is the fact that season 1 adapted all of author Blake Crouch's book. So that means two things. First, viewers have no idea what could be coming since there's no novel out there that covers what comes next in the story. And second, there's pressure on Edgerton, whose also an executive producer, and Crouch - who created the television adaptation and is showrunner - to still create a tale that fits in the writer's world and makes sense.

Courtesy: Apple TV+

I mean, look. I don't want to bash it before I see it. Though with the disappointing way season 1 ended, I don't have very high hopes for season 2. Even though Crouch is the one who's running things for his own adaptation, they ended up changing the showdown between Jason and Jason2. In the books, the OG Jason shoots and kills Jason2. Which honestly, I think should have happened. I also wasn't happy with the multiple Jasons running around. It just didn't make sense and the infinite possibilities aspect of the story just got too complicated and frustrating to follow.

I guess what Dark Matter season 2 could explore and focus on is where the OG Jason, Daniela, and their son Charlie end up. Last we see them, they go into The Box to an unknown universe. But again, what I'm nervous about is the fact that there's still many Jasons just running around. And Edgerton shared with Screen Rant that he feels "sorry for everyone having to watch multiple me's." So the actor has confirmed there will still be lots of different Jasons in the second installment as well. I guess we'll have to wait and see!

Not much else is known about the second season, but stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Dark Matter season 2 on Apple TV+.