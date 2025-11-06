Landman season 2 release date, cast, trailer, and more

With Landman returning for season 2 very soon, there are some helpful details to get fans ready for the upcoming season.

Landman is yet another series from TV juggernaut Taylor Sheridan, and while it may not be connected to his popular Yellowstone franchise of shows, the series earned plenty of fans in its exciting first season. Billy Bob Thornton leads the series as Tommy Norris, a landman for an oil company, dealing with the chaotic and often dangerous day-to-day life of the business.

The season 1 finale of Landman left a lot for fans to be excited about moving forward. The last episode introduced new characters, featured the death of a main character, and presented many problems that Tommy will face in both his professional and dysfunctional family life. Ahead of the premiere, here is everything fans need to know about Landman season 2.

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in Landman, season 2, streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

When does Landman season 2 premiere?

Fans will not have long to wait for the show’s return as Landman season 2 will premiere on Paramount+ on November 16. While Taylor Sheridan recently left his successful partnership with Paramount to strike a new deal with NBCUniversal, the series will remain unaffected by the deal and continue on Paramount+.

Like season 1 of Landman, the second season will consist of 10 episodes airing weekly. As scheduled, the final episode of season 2 is set to air on Paramount+ on Jan. 18, 2026. The full schedule for Landman season 2’s episodes is as follows:

Episode 1, "Death and a Sunset": Nov. 16

Episode 2, "Sins of the Father": Nov. 23

Episode 3, "Almost a Home": Nov. 30

Episode 4, "Dancing Rainbows": Dec. 7

Episode 5, "The Pirate Dinner": Dec. 14

Episode 6, "Dark Night of the Soul": Dec. 21

Episode 7, "Forever Is an Instant": Dec. 28

Episode 8, "Handsome Touched Me": Jan. 4, 2026

Episode 9, "Plans, Tears and Sirens": Jan. 11, 2026

Episode 10, "Tragedy and Flies": Jan. 18, 2026

Demi Moore as Cami Miller in season 1, episode 6 of Landman streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

Landman season 2 adds an acting icon to its cast

Landman is a star-studded series, and season 2 will be adding another big-name to the cast. Oscar-nominee Sam Elliott will appear in the second season as Tommy’s father. Elliott had previously appeared in Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel series 1883, in which Billy Bob Thornton also appeared.

Thornton will, of course, be returning as Tommy Norris in the series, along with the rest of his on-screen family, Ali Larter as Angela, Michelle Randolph as Ainsley, and Jacob Lofland as Cooper. Also set to return are Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Savage, James Jordan as Dale, and Paulina Chavez as Ariana. Andy Garcia is also expected to return as cartel boss Galino.

While Jon Hamm will not be returning as Monty, his exit will mean that there will be an expanded role for Demi Moore, who plays his wife, Cami. There was some controversy in season 1 about how limited a role Moore had, especially following her Oscar-nominated performance in The Substance. Now, Cami looks to be taking center stage more as she takes over her husband’s business.

L to R Ali Larter as Angela Norris and Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in season 1, episode 9 of Landman streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+.

What to expect from Landman season 2

There were a lot of big developments at the end of Landman season 2, which the show will pick up with. Most dramatic of all was Tommy’s run-in with the cartel, which nearly led to his gruesome death. While Tommy was saved from Galino, the latter’s enthusiasm about finding a common ground together suggests the cartel man might be more interested in the oil business than Tommy would like.

The death of Monty also comes with its share of complications. Tommy is named as president of the company and becomes the boss of the ambitious lawyer, Rebecca. However, he failed to convince Cami to liquidate the company, instead moving forward with a risky new drilling operation.

Tommy’s personal life continues to be a source of drama, not least of all from his fiery ex-wife/current partner Angela. His teenage daughter Ainsley’s love life is also a constant source of stress for Tommy, and Cooper’s own ambitions are sure to cross paths with his father’s work. The arrival of Tommy’s father will only add to the mayhem.

Check out the trailer for Landman season 2

The official trailer for Landman season 2 gives a terrific glimpse at what to expect from the upcoming season. As mentioned, the trailer shows off a much larger role for Demi Moore as Cami balances her new role in shepherding the company and grieving the loss of her husband. We also get our first glimpse at Sam Elliott in the show, looking to be the tough character the actor is known for playing, but also a man filled with regret.

The trailer showcases plenty of trouble ahead for Tommy and his high-stakes and dangerous business. It sets the stage for a thrilling season that could top the successful first season of the series.

Watch Landman season 2 on Paramoun+ starting on Nov. 16!