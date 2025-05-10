4 top Taylor Sheridan shows to binge over a weekend

If you're here, then one or more of the following three things are true: It's the weekend, you're looking for something to watch, and you're a fan of Taylor Sheridan's shows. Thankfully, you have come to the right place for a recommendation of which of his shows to binge-watch this weekend. There's a lot of them, so it's entirely possible that you haven't watched them all.

Since debuting Yellowstone on the Paramount Network in 2018, Sheridan has expanded his television universe quite a bit in the following year, branching out with an extension of the franchise on streaming. Even beyond the Yellowstone series, Sheridan has additional star-studded shows like Lioness and Lawmen: Bass Reeves that are also worthing binge-watching.

But we're narrowing the list down to the four shows that will soon be returning with new seasons (or spinoffs) and can be binge-watch in a weekend. Since Yellowstone's five seasons probably can't be squeezed into a weekend, it's not on the list, but four other great Taylor Sheridan shows are. If you missed any of these titles or need a rewatch, here's what should be on your list!

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris in season 1, episode 9 of Landman streaming on Paramount+ | Photo credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+

Landman

Created by: Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace

Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace Who's in the cast? Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan

Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Jon Hamm, Ali Larter, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan How many episodes are there? 10

The newest breakout hit series out of the Sheridan-verse, Landman premiered in November 2024 and didn't take long to become a new staple. Billy Bob Thornton leads an all-star cast as Tommy Norris, a Landman who's dealing with the daily difficulties of working alongside oil tycoons billionaires and roughnecks alike. The series was quickly renewed for a second season, which will return this fall with a bigger role for Oscar nominee Demi Moore. Since there are only 10 episodes so far ahead of season 2, it's the perfect time for a weekend binge-watch or rewatch!

Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in episode 9, season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown streaming on Paramount+, 2024 | Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount +

Mayor of Kingstown

Created by: Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon

Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon Who's in the cast? Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Tobu Bamtefa, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Pha'rez Lass, Aidan Gillen, Kyle Chandler, Nishi Munshi, Michael Beach

Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Tobu Bamtefa, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Pha'rez Lass, Aidan Gillen, Kyle Chandler, Nishi Munshi, Michael Beach How many episodes are there? 30

The first non-Yellowstone show in Sheridan's repertoire, Mayor of Kingstown premiered in November 2021 and also became a new sensation for the multi-hypenate creator. The crime drama stars Academy Award-nominated actor and Marvel's Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, the middle brother in his family who must take up the mantle of "Mayor" in their company town in his brother's absence. So far, the series has three seasons ready to watch on Paramount+ as the streamer preps the release of the upcoming fourth season this fall.

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi of the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING | Photo Cr: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. © 2024 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved

Tulsa King

Created by: Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan Who's in the cast? Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund, Dana Delany, Tatiana Zappardino, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo

Sylvester Stallone, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund, Dana Delany, Tatiana Zappardino, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo How many episodes are there? 19

Furthering Sheridan's evolution of his brand beyond Yellowstone, Tulsa King made its premiere in November 2022 and remains a major hit for Paramount+. Action superstar Sylvester Stallone stars in the crime drama as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, who's sent to Tulsa after his release from prison following a 25-year sentence. The mob capo sets up shop in Oklahoma in interacts with a number of interesting and dangerous characters. Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer for season 3 to premiere, as it's set to return in September, so there's no time to binge like right now!

Helen Mirren as Cara in season 2, Episode 7 of 1923 streaming on Paramount+ | Photo Credit: Trae Patton/ Paramount+

1923

Created by: Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan Who's in the cast? Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Isabel May, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Timothy Dalton

Helen Mirren, Harrison Ford, Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Isabel May, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Timothy Dalton How many episodes are there? 16

If you love Yellowstone, then there's no doubt that you have already watch both of the prequel series 1883 and 1923. Sadly, 1923 recently came to an end after its two-season run, but with stars like Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, this show will always be a must-watch no matter what. It's especially important to watch or rewatch 1923 since the next prequel spinoff, 1944, has been eyed for a release in 2026. There's plenty more to come from the franchise with upcoming spinoffs Dutton Ranch, Y: Marshals, and The Madison heading our way soon.

All of these Taylor Sheridan shows are available to stream on Paramount+.