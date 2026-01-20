5 mystery miniseries to watch if you like Agatha Christie's Seven Dials

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials is the perfect new show for fans of murder mysteries, but there are other miniseries that capture the same fun of a whodunnit. Given that it is based on a story from one of the most iconic mystery writers of all time, it is no surprise that Seven Dials offers a lot of fun and intrigue in its short run. However, once you’re done with its three episodes, you can dive into one of these other miniseries.

These shows can differ in tone, with some offering dour and gritty takes on the genre and others having more fun. However, they all feel influenced by Christie, with big ensembles, cunning detectives, and of course, a puzzling murder at the center.

And Then There Was None

Where to watch: Acorn TV

If you're looking for a miniseries like Agatha Christie's Seven Dials, why not try something else based on one of Christie's novels? And Then There Were None is perhaps the mystery author's most celebrated novel, as well as a darker tale than she is known for. It follows a group of strangers invited to an island by a mysterious host, only to be killed off one by one.

There have been a number of adaptations of And Then There Were None, but the best is the 2015 version. It features a strong ensemble, including Charles Dance, Sam Neill, and Miranda Richardson, any of whom could be killed in their midst. It is a gripping tale that captures Christie's talents for maintaining tension, all building to an excellent reveal.

The Night Of

Where to watch: HBO Max

Seven Dials stays true to the source material and pulls off a fun period mystery. However, the genre has grown so much over the decades that there are a lot of great mysteries that use the modern setting to elevate the story. Such is the case with the acclaimed HBO show The Night Of.

The miniseries stars Riz Ahmed as a young man who wakes up next to a murdered woman, with no recollection of the events, and is now being charged with her murder. Stepping into the "detective role" is John Turturro as an eccentric and dedicated lawyer defending the young man. Along with getting to the bottom of the case, the show cleverly explores themes of justice, prejudice, and the prison system.

A Murder at the End of the World

Where to watch: Hulu

Agatha Christie helped popularize the concept of a group of isolated suspects with a murder at the center, and it has been revived in recent years with the success of movies like Knives Out. A Murder at the End of the World is another example of how this type of story is as popular as ever. The Hulu show centers around a murder at a remote Arctic retreat.

Emma Corrin is excellent as a young amateur detective who happens to be one of the guests at the compound. Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, and Alice Braga make up the wealthy guests who all seem to have motivations for carrying out the murder. It is a moody and sleek take on Christie's formula.

Monsieur Spade

Where to watch: AMC+

While Clive Owen is one of the suspects in A Murder at the End of the World, Monsieur Spade sees him step into the detective role. In fact, Owen plays one of the most iconic fictional detectives of all time, as Sam Spade, the hero in author Dashiell Hammett's The Maltese Falcon. The miniseries finds Spade retired, living in France, when he is pulled into a new mystery.

Hammet is another hugely influential mystery writer, helping grow the noir genre of American crime stories. Monsieur Spade feels like a combination of the noir genre and Agatha Christie's style of mystery. The result is a gripping and entertaining crime miniseries.

The Residence

Where to watch: Netflix

Fans of Agatha Christie's Seven Dials need not even leave Netflix when they are finished, as there is another entertaining murder mystery right there. The Residence is a recent crime comedy that takes Christie's trope of the closed-door mystery and puts it in one of the most inventive places, the White House.

Not surprisingly, there are many colorful characters involved when a body turns up at the most powerful residence in the United States, from the officials who run the country to the workers who run the house. The ensemble is a star-studded affair, with the likes of Giancarlo Esposito, Jason Lee, and Uzo Aduba as hilarious yet brilliant detectives on the case.