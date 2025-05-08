I need this one fan-favorite character to have more screen time in Squid Game season 3

Squid Game is one of the best shows out there, there's no doubt about that. The series makes you question what people will do in desperate situations, how far they will go, and what those with endless amounts of money need to feel enjoyment in life in the most horrendous way. It just makes you think so much about society, all the while delivering gut-wrenching punches to us a viewers.

So of course, we absolutely can't wait to see how this story ends when Squid Game season 3 arrives on Friday, June 27, 2025 on Netflix. The final season is going to be a nail-biting, heartbreaking one that will have us on the edge of our seats. I just know it! And while I love this show, I did feel like one part of the story was lacking in the second season.

Squid Game S3 Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho in Squid Game S3 Cr. No Ju-han/Netflix © 2025

We need more Detective Hwang Jun-ho in Squid Game season 3

At the start of Squid Game season 2, I was so excited to see Detective Hwang Jun-ho alive after the Front Man, aka his brother, shot him at the end of the first season. He is definitely a fan-favorite character who deserves better. Like Gi-hun (Player 456), he makes it his goal to find out where the games are being played to take them down once and for all.

He had a great part at the start of the second season when he and Gi-hun cross paths, team up, and work together to get the former Squid Game winner back into the arena. We then see him on a rescue mission with Captain Park and the crew when they realize they've been tricked. However after those first couple of episodes, there aren't many scenes with him, and his part of the story doesn't move along very much. The biggest thing that happens is in the finale when it turns out Captain Park is not the kind old man just helping Jun-ho out.

I can understand this from a storytelling perspective. There were a lot of new characters to introduce and focus on. Plus, there's the fact that the Front Man infiltrated the games and pretended to be a player, gaining Gi-hun's trust. There also needed to be time to build to the revolution-ish part of the story. However now that Squid Game season 3 is here, I really do hope the detective gets more screen time the way he deserves.

No Ju-han/Netflix © 2024

Yes, he made a mistake not telling Gi-hun that the Front Man is his brother. Though hopefully with all that he's doing, he can make up for that mistake now. Plus, that doesn't mean he's not a fan-favorite anymore because he definitely is! And I think his part in all of this is about to get more interesting and intriguing. There's so much potential here. Especially if he does end up finally finding the island where this year's games are being held.

Are he and Player 456 going to be able to cross paths and stop the games? Will he face his brother and be able to stop him this time around? There's so much more he can contribute, so I really need Jun-ho to have more screen time and for more of the story to have a focus on his efforts. Let's all manifest it, you guys!

Squid Game season 3 premieres Friday, June 27, 2025 on Netflix.