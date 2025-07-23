New Harry Potter show set leaks potentially give us a peek Harry's home life

When most shows need to offer the outside of a house, they will choose a house that’s already been built. However, Warner Bros. seems to be taking a different approach when it comes to the new Harry Potter series.

Leaks of the potential filming set give us a look at Pivet Drive. In fact, it’s not just Pivet Drive, but the entire mini town with a doctor’s office, school, and much more.

Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter - Image courtesy of Aidan Monaghan/HBO

Pivet Drive seems to be built specifically for Harry Potter

The Sun was the first publication to share clear photos of a mini town that is being built at Leavesden, just outside of Watford, Herts, which is where the Warner Bros. studio complex is. The studio lot has an entire town being built, indicating that Warner Bros. has the money to put into this series.

However, there’s another great thing about the development. With everything being on the set, it will help to keep spoilers from being leaked. Harry Potter fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the new TV series, especially the ways that it can transform the books in more detail than the movies could. If the show was filming on location, there would be many leaks being shared, but now Warner Bros. can keep everything contained.

This could also help with filming regulations, as the Harry Potter cast is predominantly made up of children. This leads to strict rules on when and how long they can film for, so having everyone on the studio lot will help to minimize some of the travel time that cuts into filming.

Hogwarts in a scene from Warner Bros. Pictures' fantasy adventure "FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures © 2022 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. Wizarding World™ Publishing Rights © J.K. Rowling WIZARDING WORLD and all related characters and elements are trademarks of and © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

The school is also being built for the series

It’s not just Pivet Drive that is getting a new set. It looks like the school is also being built, which is also important for the series. After all, Hogwarts is where most of the storylines take place, and Harry Potter will want to keep as many spoilers out of the public eye as possible.

The school is a special location due to the need for the sport field and various classrooms. There’s also the need for somewhere to house all the animals, including rats and snakes, so having everything in close location will help to ease off logistics.

It’s clear that the Harry Potter series is expected to be a success. With all this money put in, which is estimated at around £1b (around $1.35b), HBO Max won’t want to cancel the series after just one season. This is set to tell all the books if possible. We just have to wait longer than we wanted for Harry Potter to air.

The Harry Potter series is now set to arrive in 2027 on HBO Max.